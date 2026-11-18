Bitcoin ETF outflows resumed after Monday’s brief inflows as CryptoQuant reported its most bearish analyst sentiment since November 2025.

Bitcoin ETF outflows returned after a one-day pause as CryptoQuant warned that Bitcoin had returned to a bearish market phase. US spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds resumed logging net outflows on Tuesday after a brief pause in the bleeding to start the week.

The funds recorded around $240 million in net outflows on Tuesday, with BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust accounting for $210 million,net outflows of $29 million on Tuesday, adding to $8.3 million in withdrawals Monday. The ETH funds have seen net outflows in eight of the last nine trading sessions. Bitcoin has returned to a bearish phase amid weakening demand and mounting investor losses, CryptoQuant said in a Tuesday report shared with Cointelegraph.

Also read BlackRock Bitcoin ETF Selling Pauses After $2.35B Exodus

Its Bitcoin Analyst Consensus Index showed sentiment at its most bearish level since November 2025.

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“Bitcoin needs demand growth in order to recover and rally sustainably,” CryptoQuant said, noting that total Bitcoin demand growth was contracting at its fastest pace since July 1. Despite the bearish signals, CryptoQuant identified potential price support between $62,000 and $65,000 but cautioned that the indicators did not yet confirm a market bottom. Editorial Policy and is intended for informational purposes only. It does not constitute investment advice or recommendations.

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