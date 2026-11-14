Bitcoin ETFs Lose $2.35B as BlackRock Outflows Hit 11 Sessions

US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded two consecutive weeks of more than $1 billion in withdrawals, while BlackRock’s IBIT extended its losing streak to 11 sessions.

US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded $185.4 million in net outflows Friday, with BlackRock’s IBIT accounting for $143.5 million and Fidelity’s FBTC shedding $41.9 million. US spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds recorded $2.35 billion in net outflows over two consecutive weeks, as redemptions reached more than $1 billion each week.to Farside Investors data, spot Bitcoin ETFs shed $1.07 billion between Nov. 9 and Nov. 13, following $1.28 billion in outflows the previous week, the The funds recorded $185.4 million in net outflows on Friday, down from $284.1 million on Thursday and $299.8 million on Wednesday.

BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust accounted for $143.5 million of Friday’s withdrawals, while Fidelity’s Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund shed $41.9 million. Friday marked the seventh consecutive trading session of net withdrawals, with about $1.71 billion redeemed since Nov. 5. The sustained outflowsIBIT’s $143.5 million in net outflows on Friday extended the fund’s withdrawal streak to 11 consecutive trading sessions since Oct. 30.

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The latest losses brought IBIT’s total net outflows over the 11-session streak to about $2.35 billion, extending withdrawals after outflows IBIT shed $908.4 million during the latest week, following approximately $1.21 billion in withdrawals the previous week. Its November outflows reached $2.12 billion, accounting for roughly 90% of the broader Bitcoin ETF market’s net withdrawals during the month. Editorial Policy and is intended for informational purposes only. It does not constitute investment advice or recommendations.

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