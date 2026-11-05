Bitcoin ETFs Gain $75M Despite BlackRock IBIT Outflows

Bitcoin ETFs returned to inflows on Wednesday, led by Fidelity’s FBTC, while BlackRock’s IBIT recorded another $201 million in withdrawals.

Fidelity led Bitcoin ETF inflows, while BlackRock’s IBIT shed another $201 million, extending its outflow streak to four trading sessions. US-listed spot Bitcoin and Ether exchange-traded funds snapped their outflow streaks on Wednesday as cryptocurrency markets rebounded following the US midterm elections.

Bitcoin ETFs recover, but IBIT outflows continue The latest batch of inflows followed a slowdown in withdrawals, from $399 million on Monday to $116 million on Tuesday.another $201.2 million in outflows on Wednesday, extending its four-session outflow streak to $935.2 million, according to Farside Investors data. Fidelity’s Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund , meanwhile, led inflows with roughly $237 million.

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Analysts weigh election impact on Bitcoin James Butterfill, head of research at digital asset manager CoinShares, said Bitcoin had largely priced in the possibility of a Democratic sweep before the election, leaving room for a relief rally as uncertainty eased. He cautioned against attributing too much of Bitcoin’s performance to the election outcome.

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CK Zheng, co-founder of crypto hedge fund ZX Squared Capital and former global head of risk at Credit Suisse, pointed to monetary liquidity, institutional investment flows and broader investor appetite for risk as more immediate drivers of Bitcoin’s price. Zheng said spot Bitcoin ETFs and corporate treasury holdings could broaden demand while also exposing BTC to institutional selling pressure.and is intended for informational purposes only. It does not constitute investment advice or recommendations.

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