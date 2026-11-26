US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded $5.39 billion in net outflows in November through Wednesday, while Morgan Stanley’s fund drew $114.1 million, per Farside Investors.

The Morgan Stanley Bitcoin Trust drew $114.1 million in monthly net inflows through Wednesday, while US spot Bitcoin ETF outflows reached $5.39 billion. US spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds collectively recorded $5.39 billion in net outflows in November after adding $453 million to the red column on Wednesday but Morgan Stanley’s fund has been resisting the trend.

The Morgan Stanley Bitcoin Trust drew $114.1 million in net inflows for the month through Wednesday, according to Farside InvestorsMSBT and the WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund were the only two funds sitting on net inflows for November, though BTCW pitched in just $300,000.of $4.51 billion, set in June. US stock markets are closed Thursday for Thanksgiving and will close at 1 pm Eastern time on Friday, leaving Monday as the month’s only remaining full trading session.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In comments shared with Cointelegraph, crypto exchange Giottus CEO Vikram Subburaj said persistent institutional selling continues to weigh on digital asset sentiment. He added that on-chain indicators continue to reflect investor stress, despite Bitcoin’s latest recovery above $60,000.and weakness in AI stocks among the factors behind declining ETF demand in November. Teroxx digital asset researcher Leonardo Larieira said sustained recovery in Bitcoin ETF inflows requires long-term US Treasury yields to stabilize.and is intended for informational purposes only.