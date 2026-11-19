US spot Bitcoin ETF assets fell to a three-month low after $306.4 million in withdrawals Wednesday, while Ether funds recorded nearly $40 million in outflows.

US spot Bitcoin ETFs lost $306.4 million Wednesday, pushing their combined assets to $77.7 billion as Bitcoin briefly traded below $63,000. US spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds ended Wednesday with $77.7 billion in net assets, a three-month low, as net outflows for the year topped $2.5 billion.

BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust held the most Bitcoin, with about 779,870 BTC, followed by the Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund with 172,080 BTC and Grayscale Bitcoin Trust with 122,730 BTC. Bitcoin briefly dipped below $63,000 on Wednesday.

Also read Wells Fargo More Than Doubles Its Bitcoin ETF Stake to $2.35 Billion

It traded at $63,545 at publishing time, down 1.7% over the past 24 hours, Vikram Subburaj, CEO of crypto exchange Giottus, said in a statement shared with Cointelegraph that institutional selling and expectations of tighter US monetary policy continued to weigh on market sentiment. He also cited onchain data showing that long-term Bitcoin holders had reduced their positions by around 121,151 BTC over 30 days. Editorial Policy and is intended for informational purposes only.

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