Bitcoin falls to $60,000 following Nvidia's stock reversal, triggering $875 million in crypto liquidations. The DOJ pursues $1.1 billion from the Binance hack as markets brace for PCE data.

Bitcoin retreated to the $60,000 level on Tuesday morning, erasing nearly all gains achieved during a Monday rally driven by Nvidia. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization dropped from a high of $64,372 on Monday evening to trade around $60,300 by Tuesday. This reversal triggered widespread liquidations across the digital asset sector, with total losses reaching $875 million over a 24-hour period, according to data from CoinGlass.

Nvidia Rally Reverses Market Sentiment

The initial surge in Bitcoin prices was closely tied to the tech giant Nvidia, which added a record $954.3 billion in market value on Monday after its board voted to reinstate Jensen Huang as Chief Executive Officer. The company's shares closed 31.5% higher at $165.05, contributing to a broader market rally where the S&P 500 gained 4.73% and the Nasdaq 100 rose 6.86%. However, momentum faded quickly as Nvidia shares fell 4.1% in premarket trading on Tuesday to $158.03, causing Nasdaq 100 futures to lose 1.62% and the VIX volatility index to jump 8.72% to 28.93.

Also read Bitcoin Price Hits $64,500 as Nvidia Fuels Risk-Asset Relief Bounce

Bitcoin and XRP Price Corrections Deepen

Altcoins followed Bitcoin downward in the early hours of Tuesday, with XRP dropping from its Monday high of $1.026 to stabilize around $0.93. The price of Ethereum also faced selling pressure, trading between $1,680 and $1,695 on Tuesday morning. The Crypto Fear and Greed Index plummeted to 10, indicating extreme fear among investors as the market digested the rapid reversal in asset prices. Bitcoin liquidations alone accounted for $372.68 million of the total market losses, with prices dipping as low as $59,366 before recovering slightly.

Short Sellers Targeted Then Long Positions Liquidated

Market dynamics shifted dramatically during the reversal, with short sellers being hit first during Monday's rally, resulting in $473 million in losses. The largest single liquidation was a $17.83 million BTC-USD position on the Hyperliquid platform. By Tuesday morning, the focus turned to long positions, which accounted for $168.85 million of the $207.37 million in liquidations over a 12-hour period. Open interest in Bitcoin futures rose 1.31% to $39.49 billion even as prices declined, suggesting high leverage remains in the market. XRP liquidations reached $14.05 million, affecting 3,350 traders, while Coinbase showed a -0.13% premium for XRP compared to a 1.56% premium in South Korea.

Advertisement

DOJ Pursues Stolen Funds in Binance Hack Case

In legal developments, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a forfeiture complaint on Tuesday against more than $1.1 billion in USDC stablecoins stolen from Binance by North Korean hackers on October 29. Circle, the issuer of USDC, assisted authorities in tracking and freezing these digital assets. The DOJ has previously stated that U.S. authorities and private companies froze more than $2.7 billion of the stolen funds earlier in November. This legal action marks a significant escalation in efforts to recover assets linked to state-sponsored cybercrime.

ETF Outflows and Institutional Market Views

Investment flows indicated caution, as U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs experienced $569.7 million in net outflows on Monday, November 23, according to SoSoValue data. Spot XRP ETFs also saw outflows totaling $2.5 million on the same day. Arthur Hayes, co-founder of BitMEX, commented on the Nvidia rally, describing the tech stock's rise as the worst-case scenario for crypto portfolios. Hayes argued that cryptocurrency requires a crash in U.S. stocks to force the Federal Reserve to resume money printing, rather than relying on tech-driven market optimism.