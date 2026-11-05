Bitcoin Drops Below $76,000 as $1.05 Billion in Crypto Liquidations Hit Traders Amid Tech Sell-Off

Bitcoin crashes below $76,000 wiping out $140 billion in four hours. Over $1 billion in leveraged positions are liquidated as tech stocks and crypto markets tumble together.

Bitcoin plummeted below the $76,000 threshold on November 5, triggering a severe market correction that erased approximately $140 billion in total cryptocurrency valuation within just four hours. The asset bottomed out around $75,900, effectively unwinding the rebound above the $80,000 mark that had occurred on November 4. This rapid depreciation has forced a massive wave of liquidations across major exchanges, signaling intense selling pressure and a sharp reversal in investor sentiment.

The severity of the sell-off resulted in over $1 billion in forced liquidations across major exchanges, according to data from cryptocurrency derivatives analytics service CoinGlass. In the last twenty-four hours alone, the platform recorded $1.05 billion in leveraged crypto positions being wiped out. This dramatic loss impacted a total of 203,418 individual traders, highlighting the fragility of highly leveraged positions in the current volatile environment.

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The vast majority of these losses were concentrated in long positions, which accounted for approximately $926.81 million, or 88 percent of the total liquidated volume. Short positions suffered significantly less, with roughly $126.60 million, or 12 percent, being liquidated during the same period. Data indicates that $793 million in longs were wiped out compared to only $79.48 million in shorts during the broader 24-hour window, underscoring the dominance of bearish pressure in the market.

In the hour immediately preceding the latest reports, $228.90 million in liquidations occurred, with $196.52 million attributed to long positions. The largest single liquidation event recorded by CoinGlass occurred on the Binance exchange. A long ETH/USDT position was closed for approximately $10.94 million at a price of $2,243.86, representing one of the most significant individual losses during this crash.

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This crypto market retracement coincides directly with a sudden and severe drop in U.S. technology stocks. The Nasdaq Composite index slid toward correction levels as investors critically reviewed the profitability of large investments in artificial intelligence firms. Major semiconductor and AI-related companies such as Nvidia, AMD, Qualcomm, and others were heavily impacted by this sell-off, highlighting the growing sensitivity of the crypto market to traditional equity movements.

A recent report from Bitfinex Alpha indicates that the thirty-day correlation between Bitcoin and tech stocks remains high. This suggests that negative sentiment in the tech sector spills over directly into digital asset markets. The interconnectedness means that crypto assets are increasingly vulnerable to broader macroeconomic shifts and investor confidence in the technology sector, creating a feedback loop that exacerbates downturns in both markets.

Market analysts warn that if Bitcoin fails to hold its current support area, selling pressure could accelerate significantly. This risk is particularly heightened if U.S. equities remain in their current downward trajectory. The immediate hour prior to this report saw $228.90 million in liquidations, with $196.52 million attributed to long positions, indicating that traders are rushing to exit leveraged bets as support levels come under threat.

Other major assets like Solana, Ethereum, Near Protocol, and Zcash also experienced price volatility during this period. While specific percentage drops were not detailed in the primary data source, the broader ecosystem is feeling the strain of the liquidity crunch. The crypto space continues to deal with the financial and reputational aftermath of a massive security breach at Binance at the end of October, which resulted in the theft of approximately $6.3 billion in assets.

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This incident further weakened investor trust during a period of heightened market volatility and uncertainty. Concerns over Federal Reserve monetary policy and the regulatory implications of the upcoming U.S. midterm elections have added to the market anxiety. The combination of macroeconomic headwinds and sector-specific risks has created a challenging environment for both retail and institutional participants in the digital asset space.