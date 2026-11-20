Bitcoin falls below $60,000 and crypto liquidations surpass $1.57 billion in 24 hours as AI stocks tumble and traditional markets decline sharply.

Bitcoin dropped below the critical $60,000 threshold on November 20, 2026, marking a significant turning point for the cryptocurrency market as a massive wave of forced liquidations swept through global trading venues. Total crypto liquidations surged to $1.57 billion within a 24-hour period, driven by a sharp and sudden downturn in digital asset prices that mirrored broader declines in global equity markets.

This severe correction wiped out leveraged positions across major tokens, with Bitcoin and Ethereum suffering the heaviest losses among digital assets. The liquidation event highlights the extreme sensitivity of leveraged positions in the current market environment, as traders rapidly exited positions to cut losses amid falling prices.

Also read Bitcoin Price Analysis: Market Sentiment Drops as Citi Cuts Target

Bitcoin experienced $554.28 million in liquidations during the sell-off, with 91.3% of that total volume originating from long positions that were forced to close as prices dropped. The overwhelming majority of long traders were caught on the wrong side of the market, underscoring the rapid reversal of sentiment.

Ethereum faced intense pressure alongside Bitcoin, falling below $1,700 on November 20. ETH traders saw $331.08 million in liquidations as the second-largest cryptocurrency lost momentum and failed to hold key support levels. The synchronized decline between the top two assets indicates a systemic risk-off event rather than isolated weakness in specific tokens.

Binance accounted for 45.8% of all global liquidations, highlighting the exchange's central role in the market movement and its dominance in derivative trading volume. The largest single liquidation order occurred on Binance, where an $11.98 million ETHUSDT long position was liquidated at $1,638.78, illustrating the scale of individual positions at risk during high volatility.

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The crypto crash coincided with a significant downturn in artificial intelligence stocks, which had previously driven market enthusiasm and valuations. Nvidia has lost $2.55 trillion in market value since its peak on October 6, 2026, reflecting a broader reassessment of high-flying tech valuations in the sector.

Anthropic shares began trading on the Nasdaq on November 19, but the stock fell approximately 10% in premarket trading on November 20. The drop brought Anthropic's price close to its IPO price of $83, disappointing investors who had expected strong post-listing performance. Nvidia futures on crypto exchanges saw $26.79 million in liquidations, while Anthropic contracts experienced $15.29 million in liquidations.

Notably, 90.7% of the Anthropic liquidations came from long positions, indicating that bullish traders were heavily exposed to the downside risk. This pattern mirrors the behavior seen in cryptocurrency markets, where excessive leverage in speculative assets led to cascading liquidations when prices declined.

Traditional stock markets also retreated on the same day, with the Nasdaq Composite giving back all of its gains for 2026. The S&P 500 fell 1.82% to 7,045.5 points, bringing both the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones down 10% from their record highs. This coordinated decline across asset classes suggests a widespread shift in investor sentiment toward caution.

Market volatility spiked significantly, as the VIX volatility index jumped 8.09% to 30.73. This broader market decline suggests a coordinated risk-off sentiment across both traditional equity and digital asset classes. Investors appear to be reassessing valuations in high-growth sectors, particularly those linked to artificial intelligence and speculative digital assets.

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Safe-haven assets did not escape the downward pressure, as gold fell 2.27% to $3,542.12 per ounce. Silver dropped an even steeper 3.51% to $41.32 per ounce. The gold-to-silver ratio rose 1.43% to 85.686 during the sell-off, indicating heightened uncertainty in precious metals trading.

This decline in precious metals indicates that liquidity was being pulled from all major asset classes, rather than rotating into traditional stores of value. The broad-based decline suggests a widespread reduction in leverage and risk appetite among market participants seeking to preserve capital during the turmoil.

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse commented on the market movement on November 19, telling CNBC that investors had been moving money from crypto into major listings. He stated that people are taking liquidity out of a very liquid market, including XRP, and moving it into entities like SpaceX. This flow of capital reflects a short-term shift in investor preferences toward new investment opportunities.

Garlinghouse noted that the exact same thing happened coming into the Anthropic IPO. He expressed confidence that a crypto rally would follow the listing, stating that he thinks the market will see a similar reaction here as well. This perspective suggests that the current volatility may be a temporary reallocation of capital rather than a fundamental loss of confidence in digital assets.

The interplay between cryptocurrency markets, AI stocks, and traditional equities has become increasingly tight, with each sector influencing the others during periods of high volatility. The liquidation of over $1.5 billion in crypto positions in a single day serves as a stark reminder of the risks associated with leveraged trading in highly volatile markets.

Traders and investors are now closely watching how the market stabilizes after this significant correction. The extent to which the AI sector continues to pressure crypto valuations, and whether safe-haven assets like gold can regain strength, will be key indicators of future market direction.