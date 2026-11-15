Bitcoin Drops 19% Ahead of Anthropic IPO as Matt Cole Forecasts $90,000 Rebound

Bitcoin falls nearly 19% before Anthropic's Nasdaq debut. Strive CEO Matt Cole forecasts a surge to $90,000 by February 2027, citing historical patterns from SpaceX and capital rotation dynamics.

Bitcoin has experienced a sharp decline of approximately 19% in the 50 days leading up to the Nasdaq debut of Anthropic. This significant drop positions the leading cryptocurrency at $65,450 as investors reallocate funds into major equity markets. The timing coincides with the pre-market anticipation for the highly anticipated listing of the AI developer. Market participants are closely watching how this liquidity shift impacts digital asset valuations in the short term.

The current market behavior mirrors the exact percentage decrease observed prior to the SpaceX listing in June. SpaceX raised a record $75 billion in its initial public offering earlier this year. That event triggered a similar rotation of capital away from crypto and into traditional tech stocks. Analysts note that this pattern suggests a temporary but intense pressure on Bitcoin's valuation. Liquidity shifts toward massive tech IPOs may be temporarily impacting the cryptocurrency market's valuation during these specific windows.

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Anthropic, the developer behind the popular Claude AI models, is scheduled to begin trading under the ticker symbol ANT on November 19. The company is offering 825 million shares to the public at a price between $70 and $78. This offering aims to raise up to $64.4 billion, positioning it as one of the largest technology debuts in recent history. At the upper end of the pricing range, Anthropic would achieve a valuation of approximately $1.4 trillion.

In addition to the public offering, the company has arranged a separate $26 billion private placement. This substantial capital raise is intended to support its expansion and operational needs in the artificial intelligence sector. The sheer size of the capital requirement highlights the demand for liquidity in the current financial environment. Investors monitoring the price action between now and November 19 are watching to see if historical correlations hold true.

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Strive CEO Matt Cole has analyzed these historical trends to project a significant rebound for Bitcoin following the Anthropic listing. Cole describes the current drawdown as a temporary rotation of capital into mega-IPOs. He notes that investors sell liquid assets to purchase shares in the year's largest offerings. If Bitcoin replicates the exact pattern seen after the SpaceX IPO, Cole predicts the asset could reach $90,000 by the end of February 2027.

The post-IPO trajectory for Bitcoin after the SpaceX debut was not a simple V-shape recovery. Following the SpaceX listing, the price of Bitcoin continued to fall for another 18 days. This extended period of decline was followed by a sustained rally. The asset culminated in a 28% increase above the closing price on the day of the listing by the 100-day mark. This extended timeline provides a crucial framework for understanding the potential future movement of Bitcoin.

Cole shared his analysis and the comparison of the two charts on the social media platform X. The comparison gained traction among market observers and traders following the post. While some users characterized Cole's numbers as an interesting and logical analysis, the market sentiment remains divided. Critics in the replies under the original post blamed the drop in Bitcoin on selling pressure from large entities.

Despite these concerns, the structural argument for a rebound relies on the finite nature of the liquidity drain caused by these specific corporate events. The upcoming listing of Anthropic serves as a critical test case for the resilience of the Bitcoin market. The $1.4 trillion valuation of Anthropic and the $64.4 billion capital raise represent a significant demand for liquidity. This dynamic highlights the complexity of managing risk during periods of intense market rotation.

The divergence between immediate price action and long-term forecasts highlights the challenges for investors. The forecast suggests that the current dip is a strategic buying opportunity for long-term holders. These holders understand the cyclical nature of capital flow between crypto and equity markets. The historical precedent of the SpaceX IPO provides a roadmap for what may happen in the coming months.

Investors watching the aftermath of the SpaceX IPO saw a delayed but powerful recovery. Bitcoin did not immediately bounce back but instead endured a prolonged period of selling pressure. The subsequent rally demonstrated the underlying strength of the asset when liquidity conditions normalized. A similar pattern could unfold after the Anthropic listing, potentially leading to significant gains by early next year.

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The comparison of these charts serves as a reminder of the interconnectedness of global financial markets. Massive corporate events in traditional finance often have ripple effects across the cryptocurrency ecosystem. The $26 billion private placement for Anthropic adds another layer of complexity to the liquidity equation. This additional capital injection may extend the period of pressure on digital assets.

As the November 19 listing date approaches, market participants are preparing for increased volatility. The potential for a $90,000 price target by February 2027 offers a hopeful outlook for bears in the current short-term trend. However, the history of the SpaceX IPO reminds traders that the path to recovery may not be immediate. The 18-day post-IPO decline serves as a cautionary tale for those expecting an instant rebound.

The structural argument for a rebound relies heavily on the assumption that the liquidity drain is temporary. Once the immediate demand for equity shares subsides, capital may flow back into liquid assets like Bitcoin. This rotation is a common phenomenon during major market events of this scale. Understanding this cycle is essential for anyone looking to capitalize on the predicted long-term gains.

The announcement of the listing has sparked debate among traders and analysts about the future of Bitcoin. While some view the current price action as a sign of weakness, others see it as a necessary correction. The historical data from the SpaceX IPO provides a empirical basis for the more optimistic forecasts. The 28% increase over 100 days offers a tangible metric for potential future performance.

Ultimately, the listing of Anthropic represents a significant event in the technology and financial sectors. The $64.4 billion raise underscores the continued interest in artificial intelligence investments. This interest drives the liquidity shifts that impact Bitcoin and other digital assets. The coming weeks will be critical in determining whether the historical patterns repeat themselves accurately.