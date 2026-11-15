Bitcoin Crash to $60k: BitMine's Tom Lee Reveals Three Market Triggers

BitMine chairman Tom Lee identifies Nvidia margin calls, Anthropic IPO prep, and Binance hack fallout as drivers of Bitcoin's drop below $62,000.

Bitcoin plummeted toward $60,000 this week, erasing nearly $2 billion in leveraged positions within a single day. BitMine chairman Tom Lee has identified three specific factors driving this sharp correction, which has significantly impacted global crypto markets.

The leading cryptocurrency fell below the psychological level of $70,000 on Friday, November 13. Selling pressure continued through the weekend, pushing Bitcoin down to approximately $62,112 by Sunday. This price point marks its lowest level since July, signaling a severe shift in market sentiment and trader confidence.

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Nvidia Stock Decline Impact

Tom Lee points to the recent crash in AI and semiconductor stocks as a primary trigger for the crypto downturn. He specifically highlights the performance of Nvidia, noting that the stock decline likely triggered margin calls for retail investors in Asian markets. This liquidity crisis forced investors to liquidate other assets to cover debts, including their cryptocurrency holdings.

The interconnectedness of tech sectors means that volatility in traditional equities can rapidly spill over into digital assets. When high-growth stocks like Nvidia face correction, the resulting cash flow demands often leave little capital for speculative investments. Consequently, crypto assets become easy targets for rapid selling to meet immediate financial obligations.

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Anthropic IPO and Binance Aftermath

Another significant factor involves investor preparation for Anthropic's upcoming initial public offering. Lee explains that many market participants are selling existing equity and crypto holdings to free up capital. This strategic rebalancing of portfolios has added downward pressure on prices as traders prioritize liquidity for potential equity investments in the AI sector.

Additionally, the aftermath of the $6.3 billion Binance hack from late October continues to influence market dynamics. Lee suggests that some account holders are cashing out or converting recovered funds into stablecoins. This behavior contributes to the broader sell-off as individuals attempt to secure their capital in less volatile instruments following the security breach.

Market Data and Institutional Outflows

The scale of the liquidation highlights the fragility of leveraged positions in the current market environment. According to CoinGlass data, approximately $2 billion in leveraged crypto positions were liquidated in the last 24 hours. The majority of these liquidations involved bullish traders, indicating that those betting on price increases were caught off guard by the sudden reversal.

Ethereum suffered even steeper losses during this period, dropping to around $1,711. This price level represents its lowest valuation since early July, mirroring Bitcoin's downward trajectory. The simultaneous decline of major assets underscores the broad-based nature of the current market correction and the lack of safe havens within the crypto ecosystem.

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ETF Outflows and Future Outlook

Institutional investors are also contributing to the decline through significant withdrawals from crypto exchange-traded funds. From October 30 to November 13, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs experienced nearly $3 billion in net outflows. This data point indicates that institutional players are reducing their exposure to digital assets, likely reflecting concerns over regulatory scrutiny and market volatility.

Lee also cited potential risks posed to existing cybersecurity systems by advancements in AI. Increased U.S. scrutiny of semiconductor sales to Asian markets, including China, adds another layer of complexity to the macroeconomic environment. However, these remain potential explanations rather than confirmed reasons for the current downturn, suggesting ongoing uncertainty for market participants.