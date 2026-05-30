Bitcoin Could Drop Further as $150B Treasury Liquidity Drain Looms, Fund Manager Warns

Michael Kramer of Mott Capital Management warns that upcoming US Treasury operations could drain $150 billion in liquidity, pressuring Bitcoin prices. He notes Bitcoin acts as a liquidity indicator and has already broken key support near $75,000.

Bitcoin could face additional downside pressure as upcoming U.S. Treasury operations are expected to drain approximately $150 billion in liquidity from the financial system, according to Michael Kramer, founder and CEO of Mott Capital Management.

Kramer warns that Bitcoin, which he considers a leading indicator of liquidity conditions, has already broken a key support level near $75,000 and could decline more sharply as the Treasury settlements unfold. In an interview, Kramer stated, 'In my experience, Bitcoin tends to be a better liquidity indicator than most other instruments. If the Treasury settlements are a drain on liquidity, then Bitcoin could fall significantly.

' The Treasury periodically issues bonds and notes to finance government spending. When it sells new securities, it receives cash from investors, which is then transferred to its account at the Federal Reserve. All else equal, this process removes liquidity from the banking system and reduces the amount of cash available for other investments. These periodic settlements can cause temporary but significant liquidity drains, especially during periods of heavy issuance.

Kramer notes that Treasury operations from May 28 to June 5 could result in a liquidity outflow of about $150 billion. The schedule includes $16 billion in Treasury bill settlements on Tuesday, $60 billion on Wednesday, $8 billion on Thursday, $10 billion on Friday, and $56 billion on Monday, June 5. Together, these outflows represent a substantial withdrawal from the financial system. Markets, including cryptocurrencies, tend to perform well when liquidity is abundant.

When cash is withdrawn from the system, even temporarily, investors often become more cautious, reducing their appetite for risk assets like Bitcoin. Early signs of this pressure are already visible. Bitcoin has dropped about 11% from its highs above $82,500 earlier this month and was trading around $73,000 at press time. The recent breakdown of key support around $75,000 is a clear signal that liquidity conditions are tightening.

While this does not guarantee a more pronounced retreat, it underscores an important point often overlooked in crypto circles: Bitcoin does not trade in a vacuum. Macroeconomic forces such as government debt issuance and the resulting cash flows can quietly exert significant influence on prices. Kramer emphasizes that traders should pay attention to these liquidity events, as they can act as catalysts for sharp moves in Bitcoin and other risk assets. For everyday investors, the takeaway is straightforward.

Sometimes, the main driver of Bitcoin's price is not a crypto-specific headline but broader macroeconomic factors operating in the background. Monitoring Treasury settlement schedules and liquidity indicators could provide valuable insight into potential market movements. With the upcoming $150 billion drain, the risk of further downside for Bitcoin remains elevated.

While some may hope for a quick recovery, the historical relationship between liquidity and Bitcoin's price suggests that the pressure could persist until the Treasury operations are complete and liquidity returns to the system. Investors should remain cautious and consider adjusting their positions accordingly





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