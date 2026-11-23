Bitcoin Core 30.5 and 31.3 fix CVE-2026-117348, a medium-severity bug that could stall nodes, found by Spiral’s Project Loupe AI scanner.

a medium-severity bug that let an attacker temporarily freeze a node’s processing of blocks and transactions, a flaw first flagged by an AI scanner built by Block’s Spiral.

The vulnerability, tracked as CVE-2026-117348, is fixed in Bitcoin Core versions 30.5, 31.3 and 32.1. The 30.5 and 31.3 releases shipped Friday alongside the public advisory, while 32.1 has carried the fix since Oct. 27. Affected versions run from 29.0 through 29.5, 30.0 through 30.4 and 31.0 through 31.2. The 29.x series has reached end of life and will not get a fix, so operators on that branch need to move to a newer release.

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Bitcoin Core keeps “orphan” transactions, whose parent transactions it has not yet seen, and asks peers that announce them for the missing pieces. Since version 29.0, the software builds a list of an orphan’s parents and checks each one against its mempool and filters before deciding what to request. A single inv message can carry up to 50,000 entries, and the software did not skip duplicates.

An attacker could send a node an orphan with thousands of missing parents, then send messages repeating that transaction’s ID 50,000 times.

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“Each such message stalls the node for over a dozen seconds, during which it processes no messages from other peers, including blocks,” the advisory said. Sending more messages could stretch the disruption out. The fix makes the node process each transaction announced in an inv message only once. The advisory describes a temporary denial-of-service problem and does not describe any way to steal bitcoin or permanently damage a node.

It also does not say whether the bug was ever exploited. For a business running an affected node, the stalls could still matter. An exchange could be slow to credit deposits, and a miner could keep working on an outdated view of the chain while its node is stuck. The advisory credits an automated LLM scan run through Elias Rohrer’s Project Loupe at Spiral, Block’s open-source bitcoin development arm.

Bitcoin Core developer Gregory Sanders validated the finding and brought it to the project’s security team.that runs AI agents over open-source bitcoin code and only reports findings backed by a working test case. Bitcoin Core, BDK, LDK, rust-bitcoin, Cashu, Blockstream Jade, bitcoinj and SRI signed up for its first round of scans. Rohrer said on a recent podcast that Spiral started the project around March and began continuous scanning in May, with Bitcoin Core in the first batch.

Loupe reported the issue on July 8. A developer known as Stutxo independently reported it on Aug. 4, the same day Sanders opened a pull request with the fix, which was merged two days later. The fix was backported to the 30.x and 31.x branches on Nov. 17. , flaws in that category get fixes backported to every maintained version and a public advisory as soon as patched releases ship, rather than a months-long embargo.of a post-quantum signature proposal.

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Rohrer has said Loupe produces a high volume of reports, which some projects found noisy, and that the team is working to cut false positives.on Nov. 3 discussed three earlier Core security advisories that the scanner had found. Other researchers reported some of the same issues, but only after Loupe did. Micah first discovered Bitcoin in 2018 but remained a skeptic on the sidelines for too long.

Since 2021, he has covered crypto and business and now works as a news reporter for Bitcoin Magazine, based in North Carolina.