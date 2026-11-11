Bitcoin Core Addresses Three Security Vulnerabilities, Including Miner Impact

Bitcoin Core developers disclosed fixes for three critical flaws, warning that one could block miners from creating new blocks. The vulnerabilities were patched in October releases and highlighted potential attack vectors.

Bitcoin Core developers have addressed three security weaknesses that were hidden from the public until November 10. The most serious of these, CVE‑2025‑62861, could prevent miners from forging new Bitcoin blocks, a capability essential to maintaining the network's ledger integrity.

High‑Severity Miner Disruption Vulnerability

CVE‑2025‑62861 was rated high severity because it can alter a node's mempool state after a blockchain reorganization, causing that node to reject valid blocks. This flaw could allow an attacker to force an inconsistent view of pending transactions, effectively stalling the mining process on that node's part of the network.

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Medium‑Severity Block Propagation and Tor Issues

The second problem, CVE‑2025‑62859, exposes Bitcoin nodes to a denial‑of‑service style attack. By sending specially crafted witness data in a transaction, a malicious actor can delay block processing for up to ten minutes. Under certain configurations the delay could be repeated indefinitely, crippling the node's responsiveness.

The third flaw, CVE‑2025‑62860, impacted nodes that were reachable through the Tor anonymity network. The bug allowed an attacker to connect to those nodes and potentially gain unauthorized access or influence network traffic. Thousands of mainnet nodes had previously permitted Tor traffic, and the fix removed that permission.

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Patch Timeline and Disclosure Policy

All three vulnerabilities were fixed in pass‑through updates to Bitcoin Core 30.0, released on October 10, and to the older 29.2 branch on October 14. The developers postponed public disclosure until two weeks after the end‑of‑life of the last affected software version, following Bitcoin Core's standard security policy that balances transparency with user protection.

Implications for Users and the Global Network

Although the flaws were patched before the release of new software, node operators who were still running outdated versions risked being held back by these exploits. The high‑severity flaw could have caused a segmentation of the mining community, leading to slower block generation and potential loss of revenue for affected miners.

Developers urge all users to upgrade to the latest releases, ensuring that the network remains resilient against future exploits. The incident underscores the importance of timely updates in maintaining the security and stability of decentralized systems.