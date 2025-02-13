Bitcoin Consolidates Amidst Economic Uncertainty, Experts Predict Long-Term Growth

Bitcoin (BTC) experienced a week of price fluctuations, trading within a range before settling slightly lower. Despite this correction, technical indicators suggest a continuation of the long-term uptrend. Experts attribute the recent consolidation to several factors, including Federal Reserve policy, inflation concerns, and geopolitical tensions.

Bitcoin (BTC) experienced volatility this week, trading between $91,200 and $102,500 before settling at $97,800, marking a 1.6% decline. Despite this correction, technical indicators suggest a continuation of the long-term uptrend, according to Tracy Jin, Vice President at cryptocurrency exchange MEXC.

The recent consolidation in the BTC market is attributed to several factors, including Jerome Powell's December 2024 speech, where he cautioned about the possibility of a second wave of inflation in the United States. This warning dampened investor enthusiasm for riskier assets, including cryptocurrencies, as the Federal Reserve maintained its interest rates.Adding to the market's uncertainty, Donald Trump's post-inauguration actions, particularly his aggressive economic policy promoting new trade tariffs against Canada, Mexico, and the European Union, raised anxieties about potential trade wars. This prompted investors to seek refuge in the US dollar, traditionally a safe haven asset. The dollar's strength often leads to a decrease in investor interest in Bitcoin and other crypto assets.Jin emphasizes that the Fed's actions have a systemic impact, directly influencing whether the market strengthens the dollar or embraces risk. She notes that periods of active rate cuts are generally more conducive to cryptocurrency growth. Currently, the Fed is on hold with interest rates and is likely to remain so until June 2025. According to Jin, the Fed requires consistent evidence of declining inflation over several months before considering lifting this pause. While Bernstein analysts predict Bitcoin could reach $200,000 by the end of 2025, short-term fluctuations will be influenced by inflation data and the state of the US labor market. Michael van de Poppe anticipates that Bitcoin might follow gold's trajectory, potentially reaching new highs within 2-3 weeks if it sustains its position above $90,000. Conversely, Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood suggests that Bitcoin's chances of reaching $1.5 million have significantly increased due to institutional investors actively expanding their holdings in digital assets. Overall, experts like Jin view the BTC and ETH market as currently undergoing a crucial consolidation phase. In the near term, investors are closely monitoring the $95,000 level. A breakthrough above this level could intensify upward pressure on the cryptocurrency. However, the long-term outlook remains positive, with Bitcoin potentially reaching new all-time highs once the Fed adopts a more accommodative monetary policy





