Bitcoin Consolidates Above $81,200 After CPI Print, BNB Soars, Dogecoin, Ether, Solana, XRP Ringed

Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, briefly dipped on a hotter-than-expected April inflation reading but quickly rebounded to about $81,000, signaling aggressive dip-buying and resilience to macro jitters. The crypto fund inflows showed positive shifts even within traditional markets that were harder hit by the CPI increase.

Bitcoin rolled back to $81,200 after dipping to $79,800 on Tuesday's hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation reading, with BNB zooming 2.5% over 24 hours and Dogecoin adding 1.3% as crypto funds saw their strongest weekly inflows in months.

Bitcoin briefly dipped on a hotter-than-expected April inflation reading but quickly rebounded to about $81,000, signaling aggressive dip-buying and resilience to macro jitters. The largest cryptocurrency dropped to $79,879 in late U.S. hours Tuesday after the April Consumer Price Index came in at 3.8% year-over-year, but recovered to $81,208 by Asian morning Wednesday, ending the session up 0.3% over 24 hours. Among the majors, BNB led with a 2.5% gain to $677, while Dogecoin added 1.3% to $0.1114.

Ether dropped 0.3% over 24 hours to $2,300 and is now down 3.2% on the seven-day, the laggard of the cohort. Solana slipped 0.6% to $95.52. XRP traded at $1.45, down 0.5% on the day





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