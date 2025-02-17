Bitcoin Bulls Favor $110K Calls Despite Stagnant Price Action

Bitcoin hovers below $100,000, but traders bet on a future price surge. Buying of $110,000 calls dominates options market, exceeding $6 million in premiums. Macroeconomic headwinds and memecoin volatility temper bullish sentiment.

Bitcoin's (BTC) price has remained relatively stagnant this month, hovering below the $100,000 mark. Despite this lack of significant price movement, traders have continued to express bullish sentiment on the leading cryptocurrency through options trading. According to Deribit options flow tracked by Amberdata, the most popular options strategy this month has been buying the $110,000 call expiring on March 28th.

Buyers have collectively paid over $6 million in premiums for this bullish exposure. A call option grants the buyer the right, but not the obligation, to purchase the underlying asset (in this case, Bitcoin) at a predetermined price ( $110,000) on or before a specific date (March 28th). This strategy indicates a belief that Bitcoin's price will rise above the $110,000 level before the expiration date. Greg Magadini, Director of Derivatives at Amberdata, stated in a note shared with CoinDesk that the buying of March $110K calls has been the most active trade observed this month.While Bitcoin has traded within a tight range of $95,000 to $100,000, several factors have seemingly limited its upward potential. Positive developments, such as MicroStrategy's continued accumulation of Bitcoin, have been countered by the volatility and boom-bust cycles of memecoins and other small-cap tokens. Recent events, like the rapid rise and fall of Argentina's peso-pegged cryptocurrency, Libra, highlight the market's susceptibility to rapid swings. Magadini notes that despite some bullish headlines, such as Abu Dhabi's investment, these haven't translated into significant price increases. He attributes the sideways market trend to a combination of bearish memecoin market drag and macroeconomic headwinds. Magadini concludes that these factors reinforce his view of a 'sideways' market with lower volatility





