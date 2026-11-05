Bitcoin Breaks $80,000 After $747 Million Liquidation Wave

Bitcoin surged past $80,000 following a massive short squeeze that triggered $747 million in liquidations, while Ether and Solana rallied in the broader crypto market recovery on November 5.

Bitcoin reclaimed the critical $80,000 psychological barrier on November 5 after a sharp correction forced a dramatic reversal in market sentiment. The leading cryptocurrency traded around $80,300 during the session, representing a gain of more than 3% over a 24-hour period. This rally came just hours after the asset dipped to approximately $75,600, testing significant support levels before buyers stepped in aggressively.

Market Mechanism Drives Sudden Price Reversal

The primary catalyst for this upward movement appears to be a severe short squeeze that wiped out leveraged bearish positions across major exchanges. According to data from CoinGlass, traders liquidated approximately $378 million in short positions within a single hour of the price recovery. When aggregated over the broader trading window, total liquidations reached around $747 million, indicating that weak hands were quickly forced to exit their bets against the market.

Also read Bitcoin ETFs Lose $1.16B as Bitwise Sees Short-Term Selling

This liquidation event triggered a chain reaction where rising prices forced short sellers to buy back assets to cover their losses, further fueling the upward momentum. The speed and magnitude of these forced exits suggest that the market was heavily weighted toward downside speculation prior to the bounce, leaving little resistance to the sudden price appreciation.

Stakeholder Views and Technical Indicators Analysis

While the price action was bullish, not all market experts view this as the start of a sustained uptrend. CryptoQuant analyst CryptoZeno argues that short covering alone does not confirm fresh organic demand entering the market. The analyst points to the Bitcoin Cycle Extremes Index, which currently sits at 15.8% on its 30-day average, suggesting that the broader correction may not be entirely over yet.

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On the daily chart, buyers successfully absorbed selling pressure near the 200-day moving average, which was located in the $76,000 to $77,000 support region. Following this accumulation, Bitcoin climbed back above its shorter-term moving averages, signaling a potential shift in momentum. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has improved to around 51, up from previous weaker readings, but a definitive bullish reversal has not been confirmed by technical analysts.

Broader Crypto Market Performance and Sector Divergence

The recovery was not limited to Bitcoin alone, as other major cryptocurrencies also posted gains on November 5. Ether (ETH) outperformed the market leader by gaining about 5%, reaching roughly $2,421. This divergence suggests that the weakness observed in certain assets is specific to individual projects rather than a systemic issue across the entire altcoin sector.

However, performance varied significantly among different digital assets. Solana (SOL), Ethereum (ETH), Near Protocol (NEAR), and Zcash (ZEC) all saw positive movements. Additionally, BNB added roughly 2% to 4% over the same 24-hour period. In stark contrast, Shiba Inu (SHIB) failed to manage a proper recovery, continuing to struggle against broader market trends despite the overall positive sentiment.

Impact on Institutional Flows and Future Outlook

Institutional flows showed a brief return to positive territory after a period of outflows. Data from Farside indicated that outflows of about $1.16 billion across October 30, November 2, and November 3 gave way to a $74.6 million net inflow on November 4. Despite this small inflow, BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) still lost $201.2 million on that day, highlighting continued cautious positioning among large-scale holders.

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Looking at technical resistance levels, Shiba Inu remains near $0.00000475, well below its September highs of around $0.00000620. The token has invalidated previously positive technical structures and stays below its major moving averages, which now act as resistance rather than support. The closest resistance zone for SHIB is around $0.00000510 to $0.00000530, with stronger resistance expected near $0.00000550 as traders assess the sustainability of this latest market rally.