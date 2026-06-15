Copper rises on supply route reopening, while bitcoin remains cautious awaiting June 19 signing. Oil drops, equities climb, and macro pressures ease.

Copper climbed as much as 1.4% after the US and Iran announced an interim deal to halt the war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

The industrial metal has gained about 4% since the war began in late February, while aluminum is up 13% as supply routes through the Persian Gulf were severed. The divergence to bitcoin has an explanation. A ceasefire in April collapsed and US strikes broke a second truce on June 9 - and BTC gave back the entire move both times. Copper, however, trades on growth expectations and supply routes.

Bitcoin has been trained by two failed deals to wait for the June 19 signing in Switzerland before pricing a third. The channel that would actually move crypto runs through central banks. Cheaper oil softens the inflation pressure that kept the Fed on hold and pushed the Bank of Japan toward a hike at tomorrow's meeting. Less hawkish policy means less carry-trade unwind risk, which is the weight that has pressed on crypto all month.

The US and Iran reached an interim deal to halt the war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, removing the macro weight that has pressed on crypto for weeks. Oil fell hard and equities jumped, while bitcoin moved only a little. Brent crude dropped more than 4% toward $83, a three-month low, with the strait that carries about a fifth of the world's oil set to reopen on June 19.

Asian shares climbed more than 3%, and Japan's Nikkei headed for a record close. Bitcoin trades near $65,000, up modestly over the weekend and still inside its recent $63,000 to $65,000 range, per CoinDesk data. Traders may remember that bitcoin has been here before. A ceasefire in April fell apart, and US strikes broke another truce on June 9, each time clawing back the relief rally.

Traders are not pricing a permanent deal until the June 19 signing in Switzerland holds. The deal is interim, as sanctions are unresolved and Trump has said he could restart strikes if nuclear talks fail. Cheaper oil eases the price pressure that pushed central banks toward tighter policy.

Meanwhile the Bank of Japan decides tomorrow, and a softer inflation backdrop could blunt the hawkish tilt that revived the yen carry-trade risk.io.net's IDE ties token burns to real GPU demand, replacing fixed emissions with a demand-linked model - live as of 11 June 2026.io.net's IDE ties token burns to real GPU demand, replacing fixed emissions with a demand-linked model - live as of 11 June 2026.io.net's IDE ties token burns to real GPU demand, replacing fixed emissions with a demand-linked model - live as of 11 June 2026.





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US-Iran Deal Oil Prices Bitcoin Copper Strait Of Hormuz

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