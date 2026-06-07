Bitcoin 2026 Bear Market Needs Months to Spark Capitulation Bottom

Bitcoin realized losses and strong retail conviction point to the BTC price bottom not yet being in this bear market, the latest analysis warns.

Bitcoin realized losses remained below the $211 billion tally from 2022, leading to a prediction that the next bear-market bottom was not yet in. Bitcoin realized losses have not yet surpassed the 2022 total despite market cap being higher.

History suggests that a fresh round of capitulation should occur before a bear-market bottom appears.from onchain analytics platform CryptoQuant shows that investor capitulation has not yet matched the levels of the 2022 bear market.

“Realized losses are calculated in USD, so logic would dictate that with similar behavior, USD losses during bear markets should be increasingly significant given that market capitalization keeps growing,” contributor Darkfost wrote in a post on X. Realized losses refer to coins moving onchain at a lower price compared to their previous transaction — a telltale sign that an investor is selling their holdings at a loss. In the 2022 bear market, such realized losses hit $211 billion, marking a new record.

This year has yet to beat it, despite the Bitcoin market cap being higher in US dollar terms.

“Today, since the October top, approximately $174B in losses have already been realized,” Darkfost continued.already differs from past bear markets in terms of The result could be that a fresh round of loss-making market exits enters in order for historical patterns to be preserved. “This may suggest that the market could purge further, although this remains fairly subjective,” Darkfost concluded.

“If the bear market were to extend a few more months, it is possible that we could surpass the 2023 losses, but for now we have not yet reached that level, even though this bear market is already well advanced. ”, retail investors are attempting to catch a falling knife, entering and exiting while the price keeps falling. Institutions, by contrast, have sold relief bounces, offloading supply onto retail.

“Retail has spent months buying every ‘dip’ the market has given them, thinking the bottom was being handed to them on a silver platter. Mid-sized and institutional participants have spent that same period selling into their hopium,” Ardi explained on Sunday.

“The people with the least capital are absorbing supply from the people with the most. That is not usually how major bottoms are built. ”Ardi described “remarkably high” conviction among retail traders, which, like realized loss data, casts doubt on current BTC price lows as a reliable bear-market bottom. Editorial Policy and is intended for informational purposes only.

It does not constitute investment advice or recommendations. All investments and trades carry risk; readers are encouraged to conduct independent research.





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