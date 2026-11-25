The company sold the ether at an average price of $1,676 and still held 134,532 ETH and ETH-equivalents as of Nov. 23.

The company sold the ether at an average price of $1,676 and still held 134,532 ETH and ETH-equivalents as of Nov. 23. Bit Digital repaid $50 million of its borrowing from Galaxy after selling 29,825 ETH between Nov. 15 and Nov. 23.sold 29,825 ETH between Nov. 15 and Nov. 23, using the proceeds to repay $50 million of principal under its secured borrowing arrangement with Galaxy DigitalBit Digital said it holds about 134,532 ETH and ETH equivalents left as of Nov. 23.

Of that, 36,811 ETH is natively staked and generatingto a subsidiary of WhiteFiber, its majority-owned New York-based AI infrastructure and high-performance computing business. WhiteFiber used the loan to develop its NC-1 data center and to support other growth initiatives. Wednesday, including a $100 million delayed-draw tranche subject to specified conditions. Bit Digital said it expects the bridge loan to be fully repaid during the second quarter of 2027, but is reducing its secured borrowing exposure in the interim.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We remain confident in Ethereum's long-term role in digital finance and in WhiteFiber's opportunity in AI infrastructure," Bit Digital CEO Sam Tabar said in the statement.