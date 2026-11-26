BIT Asset Management has debuted BBIT, Switzerland's first and Europe's only spot bitcoin ETF, trading on the SIX Swiss Exchange with 350 BTC in initial assets and a 0.19% annual expense ratio. Regulated by FINMA, the fund offers a regulated alternative to US products for international investors, including in-kind subscription options.

BIT Asset Management's BBIT fund debuted on SIX Swiss Exchange with 350 BTC in assets and a 0.19% annual expense ratio. BIT Asset Management said BBIT is Switzerland’s first and Europe’s only spot bitcoin ETF.

It is publicly offered only in Switzerland. BIT Asset Management's spot bitcoin ETF has begun trading on the SIX Swiss Exchange, with the company saying it is the first ETF in Switzerland to hold The fund trades under the ticker BBIT in U.S. dollars and Swiss francs. It debuted with 350 BTC in assets and has a total expense ratio of 0.19% a year. BIT said BBIT is currently Europe's onlysince Feb. 2, 2026.

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Jacobi Asset Management Ltd appointed a liquidator on Feb. 26, 2026, as part of a creditors' voluntary liquidation, according to BBIT is publicly offered only in Switzerland. BIT pointed to investors outside the U.S., including Asian investors who hold assets with Swiss private banks, as a potential audience. It did not specify which investors outside Switzerland could buy the fund.