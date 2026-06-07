Bishop Uses Knicks' Playoff Run to Inspire Faith in New York

Bishop John Barres of Rockville Centre draws parallels between basketball and spirituality, using the Knicks' winning streak and Jalen Brunson's example to teach leadership and faith.

Bishop John Barres of the Diocese of Rockville Centre is using his beloved New York Knicks and their impressive 13-game postseason winning streak as a tool to bring New Yorkers closer to God.

In a recent interview near the altar of St. Agnes Cathedral, Barres drew parallels between his own calling to the priesthood and the calls of the apostles, saying, Like Peter, James, and John were called from fishing nets, I was called from basketball nets. The bishop, who played as a point guard for Princeton University's junior varsity team in the late 1970s, has long seen a connection between sports and spirituality.

Growing up in Westchester, Barres wore the same jersey number as current Knicks star Jalen Brunson, No. 11, and he remains deeply rooted in the Catholic Church's relationship with athletics, particularly at the youth level on Long Island. He often uses Brunson as an example of leadership and teamwork, noting his ability to step up with three-pointers, manage the floor, pass, drive to the basket, and read the opposing team.

Barres believes that the Holy Spirit prepared him humanly through his basketball experiences, and he advocates for sports as a means to develop character and faith. The bishop's enthusiasm for the Knicks extends beyond personal enjoyment; he sees their success as a metaphor for spiritual growth and community unity. He describes the team's chemistry as a great metaphor for the Holy Spirit's chemistry in the mission of the church across all continents.

Barres has even incorporated basketball into his homilies and letters, including a Ya Gotta Believe! letter about the 1969 Mets, and he once helped a young man secure a role with legendary coach Jay Wright. The Knicks' playoff run has become a frequent topic of conversation during diocesan work calls, and Barres is exploring new ways to highlight what the team models about true leadership: unselfish leadership for the common good.

He admits to being mesmerized by Jalen Brunson, watching his unselfishness and skill, and he feels that in some beautiful and mysterious way, this Knicks run was meant to be, lifting the spirits of New Yorkers and Knicks fans. Barres sees a deep connection between the discipline of basketball and the discipline of faith. He notes that the Knicks, led by coach Mike Brown, demonstrate perseverance and teamwork that mirror the values of the Catholic Church.

The bishop also points to Pope Leo XIV, a 1977 graduate of the same Catholic school, who wrote about the tremendous value of sports for the human spirit. As the Knicks return to New York for Game 3, Barres offers a simple blessing: God bless you all... Go Knicks. He hopes that the team's success will inspire Long Island's 1,000 newly confirmed Catholics and others to step up their starting roles as humble, compassionate lights of Christ.

For Barres, the intersection of basketball and faith is not just a personal passion but a powerful way to engage the community and spread a message of hope and unity. He continues to use his platform to emphasize that sports can be a vehicle for spiritual growth, encouraging everyone, from players to fans, to find God in the joy of the game. The bishop's approach has resonated with many, as he frequently references the Knicks in sermons and discussions.

He believes that the team's journey, marked by resilience and collaboration, offers a practical example of how to live out Christian values in everyday life. Barres also acknowledges the shared history of basketball and Catholicism, noting that both require dedication, discipline, and a sense of purpose beyond oneself. He uses the Knicks' current success to draw lessons about faith, hope, and charity, encouraging his congregation to support one another as teammates in life.

As the playoffs continue, Barres remains a vocal supporter, blending his love for the sport with his vocation to serve God and the people of the Diocese of Rockville Centre. His message is clear: whether on the court or in the pews, everyone is called to play their part with grace and determination





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