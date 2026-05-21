Bishop's Stortford in Hertfordshire Attracts Tourists for Its Rich History, Attractions, and Affordable Hotel Pricing

The town of Bishop's Stortford in Hertfordshire is becoming increasingly popular among British tourists, thanks to its unique attractions and affordable hotel pricing.

Many Brits are booking staycations this year, opting for a holiday that isn't at risk of flight cancellations and travel warnings. Coastal and countryside escapes are soaring in demand, including the Yorkshire Dales , Lakes and 'prime coastal resorts in North Wales, Norfolk and across the South West ,' according to UK holiday specialist Together Travel.

Expedia's new Summer Travel Trends report reveals 45 per cent of Britons are more interested in UK breaks than they were last summer. But one spot, Bishop's Stortford in Hertfordshire, is proving to be particularly popular and has seen a 90 per cent search increase compared to last year. The charming town has been drawing people in with its access to rural walking routes and rich history.

Bishop's Stortford grew into a bustling market town in the Middle Ages and had a population of 2,300 by 1801. Now, it's home to around 44,000, and seems to be bringing in plenty of visitors too. Located conveniently near the M11 motorway, the town is within easy reach from London - just an hour's drive or 45 minutes on the train.

Hotels in the area can be found for as little as £69 a night for a weekend in July on Booking.com, making it an affordable getaway too. Bishop's Stortford in Hertfordshire, has seen a 90 per cent search increase compared to last year. The historic market town has been drawing people in with its access to rural walking routes and attractions. There's plenty to enjoy in Bishop's Stortford, including a busy high street packed with independent shops and well-known brands.

The town market runs every Thursday and Saturday between 8.30am and 4.30pm. For visitors looking to take home locally-made crafts and artisan produce, a farmers and craft market takes place on the first Saturday of each month from 9.30am and 1.30pm. There are plenty of walking routes to explore too, along the River Stort as well as through the town.

Bishop's Stortford is also home to Hatter's Farm, a popular pumpkin patch that offers tractor rides and is adorned with spooky decorations during Halloween. Another farm, Cammas Hall, opened as a pick-your-own 60 years ago, in 1966. From June to October, visitors can collect a wide variety of seasonal fruit and vegetables. For those wanting to delve into the town's history, Bishop's Stortford Museum has a range of exhibits and local finds on display.

It's affordable to visit, with hotels only costing from £69 a night for a weekend in July. Popular attractions include Hatter's Farm and The Belgian Brewer. What a lovely little museum. My daughter (six) loved it, we enjoyed it too.

Plenty of interactive elements to keep her entertained and lots of interesting things to read too. - TripAdvisor. Another wrote, 'Charming little museum housing artefacts from daily life in the town across the centuries. Nice way to pass an hour.

' For holidaymakers looking for a local spot to have a drink, The Belgian Brewer ranks as the fourth top attraction in Bishop's Stortford. The taproom is open to visitors and a bar serves a range of soft drinks, wine, prosecco, cocktails and cider. There's also Bailey Hills Estates, a vineyard that promises to add 'some extra sparkle to Bishop's Stortford'. Owned by a local family, the vineyard produces sparkling wine and offers tours as well as tastings.

In the summer, it even opens for evening drinks next to the vines as well as the occasional live music event





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Travel UK Breaks Staycations Flight Cancellations Yorkshire Dales Lakes Prime Coastal Resorts In North Wales Norfolk South West Bishop's Stortford In Hertfordshire Independent Shops Well-Known Brands Farmers And Craft Market Vineyard Local Museum The Belgian Brewer Bailey Hills Estates Affordable Hotel Pricing Spooky Decorations Tractor Rides Pick-Your-Own 60 Years Ago

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Bishop's Stortford in Hertfordshire Attracts Tourists for Its Rich History, Attractions, and Affordable Hotel PricingThe town of Bishop's Stortford in Hertfordshire is becoming increasingly popular among British tourists, thanks to its unique attractions and affordable hotel pricing.

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