Biscuit and sausage gravy recalled for possible listeria contamination

USDA alerts on ready-to-eat meat products that may include recalled San Antonio biscuits due to possible Listeria. MMM! Meals Made in Minutes Biscuit & Sausage Gravy affected; no illnesses reported.

SAN ANTONIO - The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service issued a public health alert on Nov. 14 for ready-to-eat meat products that may contain biscuits recalled due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

The MMM! Meals Made in Minutes Biscuit & Sausage Gravy are regulated by the Food and Drug Administration, and the recall was initiated after a firm told FSIS they had received biscuits from C.H. Guenther & Son right here in San Antonio that were recalled. Officials say some of the Biscuit & Sausage Gravy products may still be in consumers' or retailers' refrigerators or freezers.

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The alert applies to ready-to-eat meat products made with the recalled biscuits, and additional affected products may be identified as the recall continues. Affected consumers should not eat the product and are urged to throw it away or return it to where it was bought. Retailers are being advised not to serve or sell the items. According to FSIS, "There have been no confirmed reports of illness due to consumption of these products.

" The agency says anyone worried about an illness should contact a health care provider. Listeria monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, which is a serious infection mostly impacting older adults, people with weakened immune systems and pregnant women and their newborns. FSIS explains listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions and may sometimes begin with stomach issues like diarrhea.

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The agency outlined risks for pregnant women, noting the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or serious infection for newborns. Serious and sometimes deadly infections can occur in older adults and people with weakened immune systems. Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics and anyone in a high-risk group who develops flu-like symptoms within two months after eating potentially contaminated food should seek medical attention and mention consumed food products.

For more information, consumers may contact the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-674-6854, available on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern time, or report issues online through the FSIS Electronic Consumer Complaint Reporting Form. West Side’s Gus Garcia Middle School classroom incident under investigation A classroom confrontation at Gus Garcia Middle School on San Antonio’s West Side is under investigation, with conflicting accounts from Edgewood ISD and San Antonio police about whether a teacher was arrested.

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