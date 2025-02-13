Bisbee High School Cheer Team Makes History at Nationals

The Bisbee High School cheer team is making history by competing at the national level for the first time, showcasing their hard work and talent at USA Spirit Nationals in Anaheim, California. The team's journey to nationals is marked by dedication, transformation, and the unwavering support of their community.

The Bisbee High School cheer team is making history by competing at the national level for the first time. While the audience and judges will see their roughly two-and-a-half-minute routine, a blend of stunts, jumps, cheers, and dance, the journey to reach this level has been one of dedication, sacrifice, and hard work. Senior Marissa Delgado reflects on their remarkable transformation, stating that their freshman-year selves wouldn't believe the team they've become. 'We came from nothing.

I can say we started from the bottom – with absolutely zero skills, zero stunts,' Delgado shared. She credits their head coach, Lauren Pierce, who took over three years ago, for their remarkable progress. 'I give her so many props because she has taken it to be such a great amazing team,' Delgado said. Pierce, primarily a dance background, embraced the challenge of cheerleading. 'It’s really special because I came into this with no experience and my goal was just to have them do fun routines on the sidelines and during halftime that got the community kind of excited. The more excited they got, the more the girls were like, ‘Let’s try this, and what if we did this competition and what if we did this?’ When we ended last year, they were like, ‘Let’s go to nationals.’”In December, they achieved their dream of competing at the national level after qualifying for USA Spirit Nationals in Anaheim, California. Senior Angelina Romero expressed the mixture of emotions that accompany this accomplishment. 'It feels weird because honestly we never thought it was going to happen, but now that it has it’s crazy,” Romero said. “It’s exciting but nerve-racking at the same time.” Pierce highlighted the community's unwavering support in making their national journey possible. 'We’ve done everything from GoFundMe, to raffle tickets, to barbacoa plates, to kiddie camp performances and donations from business sponsors. So we were able to meet 100% of our goal and these athletes paid next to nothing out of their own pockets to go.’ The 17-member team will compete on Friday evening in the Co-Ed Varsity Show Cheer Novice Non-tumbling Small division. Their goal is to place in the top 5, which would allow them to compete in the finals on Saturday. They plan to conclude their trip with a visit to Disneyland on Sunday.





