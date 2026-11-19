The play follows seven friends through 18 years, starting just after their Birthright trip to Israel.

The play is set for a 20-week run at Broadway’s Hudson Theatre starting Feb. 23, 2027, ahead of a March 15 opening night. It moves to Broadway after a sold-out and critically acclaimed run at the Off-Broadway MCCThe play follows seven friends through 18 years, starting just after their Birthright trip to Israel in 2006, tracking their differing and changing attitudes on Israel as well as changes within their own lives.

Spector returns to Broadway after last season’swhich won the Tony Award for best revival of a play, and centered on a school board dealing with select parents who did not want to vaccinate their kids.at MTC. I could never have fathomed that such a short time later we’d be bringing it to Broadway, when the questions the play is wrestling with still feel so close to our present moment.

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Writing this was the scariest thing I’ve ever attempted to do, and , has become the most meaningful and rewarding. I’m beyond thrilled that a wider audience will have a chance to encounter the play and see the work of our brilliant artistic collaborators,” Spector said.

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