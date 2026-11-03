Birmingham Teen Charged With Murder After Magic City Classic Shootings

Birmingham police formally charged a 17-year-old with murder following two shootings at the Magic City Classic event. Officials confirm one victim died and another remains in critical condition amid the investigation.

Birmingham Police officially announced on Monday night that a 17-year-old suspect has been formally charged with murder and possession of a machine gun conversion device. The charges stem from a violent series of incidents that occurred shortly after the 2024 Magic City Classic football game in Birmingham, Alabama.

Legal Charges And Official Statements

Birmingham Police Chief Michael Pickett confirmed the formal filing of charges against the juvenile suspect during a press conference held on Monday evening. The Jefferson County District Attorney's Office proceeded with these serious allegations, which include murder and the unlawful possession of a device capable of converting a standard firearm into a machine gun.

Also read One killed, eight wounded in Birmingham shooting after Magic City Classic

Mayor Randall Woodfin had previously announced on Sunday that the 17-year-old was taken into custody and placed on a 48-hour hold. The Mayor also clarified that the teenager currently held was not the only individual suspected of involvement in the shootings that terrorized the community.

Timeline Of The Shootings

The violence began shortly after 7:50 p.m. on Saturday along Graymont Avenue, where multiple shots were fired into the area. Police reported that a second shooting incident took place in the immediate vicinity, specifically in the area of 3rd Street West and Graymont Avenue.

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Authorities confirmed that nine people were shot during these rapid succession of events. Among those injured was 19-year-old Dre'Shawn Thomas, who tragically died from his injuries. Police also reported on Monday that one victim remains in critical condition while receiving medical treatment.

Apprehension And Evidence Collection

Law enforcement officers quickly pursued the suspect after the shots were fired. The 17-year-old was apprehended by officers in the alley of 4th Court West after attempting to flee the scene. Police noted that the individual was found in possession of a firearm equipped with a Glock conversion device.

During their investigation of the crime scenes, authorities recovered multiple guns. These weapons have been secured as part of the ongoing evidence collection process. Police are actively working to connect all recovered items to the specific incidents and the individuals involved.

Community Impact And Next Steps

The Birmingham Police Department is appealing to the public for assistance in resolving the case and identifying any other potential suspects. Investigators are asking anyone with information or video footage of the incident to contact the Birmingham Police Department at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

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Residents are also encouraged to submit any personal footage they may have captured during the events to police through the provided digital channels. The investigation remains active as authorities continue to gather evidence and determine the full scope of involvement by all parties.