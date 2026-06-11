Birmingham poll staff confront illegal family voting, report abuse and aggression

Council officials say voters tried to enter booths together, staff intervened and faced verbal and aggressive abuse, raising fresh concerns about coercive family voting across the UK.

Polling station staff in Birmingham reported confronting groups of voters who attempted to enter the voting booth together, a practice known as family voting that is illegal under the Ballot Secrecy Act 2023.

Workers described how they had to intervene when families tried to occupy the same booth, reminding them that the law requires each voter to cast a ballot alone. In several cases the presiding officers succeeded in separating the voters, who then entered the booths one by one and completed their votes independently.

However, the staff sometimes faced verbal harassment from electors who were displeased with the enforcement of the rule, and on at least one occasion a presiding officer was subjected to aggressive behaviour after stopping a group from entering together. The incidents were documented in reports submitted by the presiding officers after the May local elections, following a request from Birmingham City Council under the Freedom of Information Act.

The council's statement confirmed that a number of stations recorded attempts at family voting, that staff intervened, and that some voters reacted hostilely but eventually complied once they understood the requirement. Assistance was provided to those who needed help with the ballot, but the core issue remained the illegal attempt to vote as a group.

An Electoral Commission observer corroborated the council's account, noting that the observer saw a presiding officer prevent multiple people from entering a booth and being confronted with aggression as a result. The revelations have revived concerns about the prevalence of family voting, a form of undue influence where a relative, often a husband or father, pressures another family member to vote for a particular candidate.

Critics argue that the practice can be especially insidious in close‑knit communities, where social pressures are strong and the threat of retaliation is real. Reform UK's spokesperson seized on the FOI findings, asserting that the evidence confirmed long‑standing suspicions about family voting and warning that similar coercion could be even harder to detect with postal votes.

The party called for immediate action, urging authorities to tighten oversight and improve guidance for poll workers so that they are better equipped to deal with undue influence. The statement also suggested that the current Electoral Commission handbook is insufficient, lacking clear instructions for staff on how to respond when they encounter coercion or coordinated voting attempts. The issue is not confined to Birmingham.

Earlier this year, Nigel Farage, leader of Reform UK, alerted Greater Manchester Police after Democracy Volunteers reported unusually high levels of family voting in the Gorton and Denton by‑election. Police investigations concluded that there was no evidence of the illegal practice after interviewing officers at all 45 polling stations in the constituency, a finding that Farage disputed. He has demanded that the Electoral Commission revise its guidance to explicitly address undue influence and protect the secrecy of the ballot.

Farage also claimed that family voting is particularly prevalent in some British Pakistani and Bangladeshi communities, a statement that has sparked debate about cultural stereotypes and the need for targeted voter education. The controversy highlights the challenges election officials face in safeguarding the integrity of the vote while navigating community sensitivities and ensuring that staff are protected from abuse when they enforce the law





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