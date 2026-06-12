Birmingham Officials Confirm Family Voting Attempts at Polls, Staff Abused

Birmingham City Council reveals polling station staff encountered family voting attempts and verbal abuse during May elections, reviving concerns about electoral coercion.

Birmingham City Council has disclosed that polling station staff at the May local elections witnessed multiple instances of attempted family voting , a practice where individuals attempt to vote together in a single booth, often to coerce family members.

According to a Freedom of Information request by the Daily Mail, the council asked all Presiding Officers to report such incidents. Many reported that families tried to enter the booths together, but when informed that this was illegal under the Ballot Secrecy Act 2023, they complied and voted separately.

However, staff occasionally faced verbal abuse from electors who persisted, and in some cases, the behaviour escalated to aggression. One Electoral Commission observer present noted that a Presiding Officer was subjected to aggressive behaviour after preventing multiple people from entering a booth. The council also noted that in some instances, the elector required assistance, which was provided, to ensure they could vote independently. These revelations have reignited concerns about the extent of family voting, particularly within certain communities.

In February, Nigel Farage and Democracy Volunteers reported high levels of family voting during the Gorton and Denton by-election, but Greater Manchester Police found no evidence after investigating all polling stations. Farage has since criticised the Electoral Commission's handbook for polling station staff as inadequate, claiming it fails to address how to handle undue influence.

He has asserted that family voting is rife in Britain's Pakistani and Bangladeshi communities, a claim that has sparked debate about cultural practices and electoral integrity. The Ballot Secrecy Act 2023 explicitly makes it a crime to influence another person's vote or to breach ballot secrecy, yet enforcement remains a challenge. A spokesman for Reform UK commented that the FOI response confirms what many already knew: family voting is taking place.

They warned that if such coercion occurs inside polling stations, the potential for abuse with postal votes, which are not overseen in person, is even greater. The party has called for immediate action from authorities, threatening to ensure change after the next general election if none is taken now. The situation highlights ongoing tensions between cultural norms and electoral law, with observers and politicians demanding stricter enforcement and clearer guidelines to protect the secrecy and fairness of British elections.

As the country prepares for future votes, the issue of family voting remains a contentious and unresolved challenge for electoral authorities





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