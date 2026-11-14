Birmingham Man Extradition: Terror Plot and Terrorist Ties

Mohammed Alfatih Naim faces extradition to Germany after Birmingham Crown Court conviction. German prosecutors allege he led a terror plot against Jews in Europe while living in Birmingham.

Mohammed Alfatih Naim faces imminent extradition proceedings to Germany after a Birmingham Crown Court jury convicted him of attacking a bailiff. German prosecutors allege that Naim was the alleged ringleader of a European terror plot targeting Jews and Israeli diplomats. The indictment claims he organized weapons transport from Berlin to Vienna between 2023 and 2025.

The Foiled Terror Plot in Europe

German authorities assert that Naim coordinated a planned attack to coincide with the second anniversary of the October 7 slaughter. Investigators allege he traveled to Turkey, Egypt, and Qatar to visit Hamas command centers outside Gaza. These journeys allegedly facilitated the movement of ammunition to a storage facility in Vienna. German investigators thwarted the scheme following a tip-off from Mossad. Had the plot succeeded, it would have marked Hamas' first-ever attack on mainland Europe.

Also read Mohammed Alfatih Extradition: Hamas Bodyguard Accused of UK-Based Terror Plot

Naim's Asylum Background and Life in Birmingham

Naim built a quiet life in the Kings Heath district of Birmingham, known to neighbors as a softly spoken father-of-four and IT consultant. He lived in a cul-de-sac where residents observed no unusual behavior. Naim claimed in court that he moved from Gaza to the UK in 2014 and was granted asylum the following year. His wife joined him in 2016, and the couple received citizenship in 2020. He established an IT business in 2018 with a college friend in Birmingham.

Alleged Links to Hamas Leadership

Despite his unassuming local presence, Naim was reportedly a former bodyguard to Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh. A photo from May 2006 shows Naim standing beside Haniyeh outside the al-Omari mosque in Gaza City. German authorities consider him a key figure in the alleged terror network. Naim also stewarded a pro-Palestine demonstration outside the Israeli embassy in London in April 2022. These activities stand in stark contrast to the private, low-profile existence he maintained in his Birmingham neighborhood.

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Business Partner's Account and Bank Issues

A former business partner revealed that Naim's IT company immediately faced scrutiny from financial institutions. The associate stated that Lloyds Bank flagged the company's account after it began receiving international payments. The bank instructed the partner to report to a branch, where officials admitted the issue was connected to Naim. The business account was subsequently closed. The partner reported that Naim claimed he would visit to explain the situation but never appeared, leading to the end of their association.

Current Legal Proceedings and Next Steps

The conviction at Birmingham Crown Court arose from an incident where Naim, armed with a knife, lunged at bailiff Kevin Bucknall in his van. This domestic legal conclusion now triggers international extradition requests. Naim must now face German prosecutors for the alleged terror conspiracy. The case highlights the complex intersection of UK asylum law and international counter-terrorism efforts. Authorities are now coordinating the transfer of Naim to Berlin for trial regarding the Vienna-based weapons plot.