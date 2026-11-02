Birmingham Magic City Classic Shooting Leaves Dre'Shawn Thomas Dead

The Jefferson County Coroner identified 19-year-old Dre'Shawn Thomas as one of nine people shot after the Magic City Classic in Birmingham, Alabama, on Saturday.

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the man killed on Graymont Avenue in Birmingham, Alabama, on Saturday as 19-year-old Dre'Shawn Te'Verious Thomas, of Birmingham. Thomas was one of nine people shot after the Magic City Classic, according to WBRC, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin confirmed on Sunday that two shootings took place eight minutes apart, both before 8 p.m. on Saturday. Investigators have since asked anyone with information or video of the incident to come forward.

Also read One killed, eight wounded in Birmingham shooting after Magic City Classic

Graymont Avenue Shooting Left One Man Dead

Dre'Shawn Thomas died at the scene of a shooting on Graymont Avenue, one of the two shootings that Mayor Randall Woodfin confirmed occurred within eight minutes of each other on Saturday. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has publicly identified him as 19-year-old Dre'Shawn Te'Verious Thomas, of Birmingham.

The shootings happened in the period before 8 p.m. on Saturday, shortly after the Magic City Classic in Birmingham. Nine people in total were shot, and Thomas was the only one reported dead. The remaining eight people who were shot survived the incident.

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One witness told WBRC that she saw one of the victims go down during the second shooting. That account places at least one of the wounded during the later of the two incidents, which the mayor's confirmation described as occurring eight minutes after the first.

Birmingham City Schools Mourns Parker Graduate

Birmingham City Schools said it is deeply saddened by the death of Dre'Shawn Thomas, a 2026 graduate of A.H. Parker High School. The district expressed its thoughts and prayers for his family and loved ones during what it described as a difficult time.

Thomas had completed his studies at Parker High School in 2026, placing his death shortly after his graduation. The school district's statement focused on support for the family rather than on the circumstances of the shooting.

Police Report Victim Conditions and Public Appeal

Birmingham Police said on Sunday that one of the surviving victims is in critical condition, while the other seven are in stable condition. Those figures account for the eight people who were wounded and did not die in the shootings.

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Investigators are asking anyone with information or video of the incident to contact the Birmingham Police Department at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777. Residents can also submit any footage they have through the police department's online submission form, which WBRC linked in its original report.