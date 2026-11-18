A Birmingham judge has issued an interim injunction banning the attachment of flags to highway infrastructure, posing up to two years in prison for breaches. Legal action targets Raise The Colours members following safety concerns and public disorder incidents.

A judge in Birmingham has formally banned the placement of St George flags and other banners on bridges, lampposts, and other highway infrastructure. This legal intervention follows explicit warnings from local councillors that such displays threatened public safety and contributed to civil tensions. Residents in the area now face potential imprisonment for up to two years if they violate the newly issued injunction.

Legal Details And Specific Bans

Judge Kelly granted an interim prohibitory injunction against Ryan Bridge, a co-founder of the Raise The Colours group, and Ben Cullen, who is also associated with the organisation. The order explicitly targets persons unknown who may be involved in attaching flags to public assets. Police officers are now authorised to detain individuals immediately without a warrant if they reasonably suspect the order has been breached. The restriction applies specifically to the unauthorised attachment of items to street furniture and highway infrastructure within the administrative area of Birmingham.

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Raise The Colours Legal Challenge

Ryan Bridge attended the Birmingham Civil and Family Justice Centre to oppose the injunction, arguing that it violated his right to freedom of expression. His legal representative, Liam Wells, stated that the activist admits to attaching flags but maintains he has only encouraged others to express their views. Wells warned the court that the legal order would have a chilling effect on the ability of individuals to protest. Approximately twenty members of Raise The Colours attended the earlier hearing wearing branded T-shirts, while three individuals stood outside displaying Union flags.

Council Safety And Harassment Claims

Birmingham City Council initiated the legal action after staff tasked with removing flags faced harassment and intimidation. Councillor Jane Baston, the Cabinet Member for Equalities, Communities and Social Justice, stated that the council was grateful for the court's decision. She noted that reported incidents included alleged intimidation, harassment, and obstruction connected to flag placement. The council highlighted a serious injury where a man was run over by a cherry picker and broke his leg while members were installing flags. Others have allegedly been assaulted or threatened during these activities.

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Scope And Consequences For Residents

Judge Kelly clarified that the injunction does not ban the Union Jack, pride flags, or any other specific symbol. The order is limited to the restraint of unauthorised flags attached to public infrastructure. Councillor Baston confirmed that residents remain free to display flags on their own private property. However, the council asks residents and community groups to ensure any displays are placed only where explicit permission exists. Breaching the injunction can result in imprisonment for up to two years, fines, or asset seizure for contempt of court.

Next Steps And Follow Up Hearing

A follow-up hearing is scheduled to take place in Birmingham on Thursday to review the interim measures. The local council first sparked public outrage in August last year by ordering the removal of British flags from lampposts. Judge Kelly acknowledged that very emotive language surrounded the application for the injunction. The court emphasized that the order must be understood strictly within its legal scope regarding highway safety and asset protection.