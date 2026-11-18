A High Court judge has granted an interim injunction against raising the colours activists, banning unauthorised flag placement on Birmingham highway infrastructure to ensure public safety.

A High Court judge in Birmingham has issued an interim prohibitory injunction banning the unauthorised placement of flags on public highway infrastructure. The order specifically targets the actions of Ryan Bridge and Ben Cullen, who are associated with the Raise The Colours group, as well as persons unknown. This legal intervention follows widespread concerns from Birmingham City Council regarding the safety risks posed by thousands of flags attached to bridges and lampposts across the city.

Court Bans Flag Attachment to Highway Infrastructure

Judge Kelly ruled that the interim injunction is limited strictly to the restraint of unauthorised flags attached to highway street furniture or infrastructure within the administrative area of Birmingham. The judge clarified that the court order does not ban the Union Jack, pride flags, or any other specific symbol of pride. Instead, the legal restriction focuses entirely on the method of display and the location of the attachments. The council argued that these placements pose safety risks, obstruct visibility, interfere with highway assets, and contribute to tensions and disorder. Consequently, the ban applies to the physical act of tying flags to public structures rather than the expression of the sentiment behind them.

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Legal Defence Claims Chilling Effect on Protest Rights

Ryan Bridge, a co-founder of Raise The Colours, opposed the injunction on the basis that it would breach his right to freedom of expression and his right to protest under the European Convention on Human Rights. His lawyer, Liam Wells, told the court that the activist admits to attaching flags to street furniture but maintains he has only encouraged people to express their views. Mr Wells argued that the injunction would have a chilling effect on the expression of Mr Bridge's rights. The court heard that Mr Bridge attended the Birmingham Civil and Family Justice Centre earlier this month to contest the council's application. He and Ben Cullen are now the named defendants in this legal proceedings, which also includes a blanket ban on persons unknown involved in similar activities.

Incidents of Intimidation and Physical Harm Cited

Birmingham City Council cited multiple reported incidents involving alleged intimidation, harassment, and obstruction connected to flags being put up in the city. The court was told that staff tasked with removing flags from public spaces have faced significant harassment and intimidation. One specific incident involved a man who was run over by a cherry picker while Raise The Colours members were putting up flags, resulting in a broken leg. Additionally, other individuals have allegedly been assaulted or threatened during these flag-raising events. The council stated that their application for the injunction included these serious safety concerns, which they argued justified the need for immediate legal restraint. The council noted that they first sparked outrage in August last year by ordering the removal of British flags from lampposts, setting the stage for the subsequent conflict.

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Severe Penalties for Breaching the Injunction

Under the terms of the new court order, residents could face up to two years in prison for breaking the injunction. In addition to potential imprisonment, individuals who breach the order may be fined or have their assets seized for contempt of court. Police now have the authority to detain someone immediately without a warrant if they reasonably suspect the order has been breached. This significant legal escalation marks a sharp increase in the consequences for those involved in the flag disputes. The council emphasized that this legal route was necessary to protect public order and ensure the safety of both residents and workers in the area. The threat of criminal prosecution serves as a strong deterrent against future unauthorised flag placements.

Council Clarifies Scope and Requests Public Compliance

Councillor Jane Baston, Cabinet Member for Equalities, Communities and Social Justice for Birmingham City Council, stated that the council is grateful the court granted the interim injunction against Ryan Bridge, Ben Cullen, and persons unknown. She emphasized that residents remain free to display flags on their own property. The injunction relates specifically to the unauthorised attachment of items to street furniture and highway infrastructure. Councillor Baston asked residents and community groups to support this approach by ensuring any displays are placed only where permission exists. A follow-up hearing is due to take place in Birmingham on Thursday, where the judge will review the matter further. The interim measure is in place to maintain public safety while the full legal case is prepared.