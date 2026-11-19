Birmingham City Council faces backlash after a new heritage strategy removes the word British to emphasize diversity, with critics calling the plan divisive and financially motivated.

Birmingham City Council has sparked intense political debate following the adoption of a new heritage strategy that omits the word British while referencing diversity twenty-nine times. The report, which guides how the authority protects and celebrates the city's past, was officially approved on November 10. Critics argue the plan ignores the city's foundational history, while supporters claim it accurately reflects the modern community.

Core Details Of New Heritage Framework

The adopted document sets out the framework for managing and celebrating the city's cultural assets from 2026 to 2031. It replaces the previous strategy that ran from 2014 to 2019. The new plan explicitly calls for empowering diverse communities to shape how local heritage is interpreted. It states that celebrating Birmingham heritage means amplifying diverse voices throughout the city.

Also read Birmingham City Council Heritage Strategy Sparks Row Over Removed British References

The strategy was developed by the council's culture cabinet. Deborah Harries serves as the cabinet member for culture overseeing the project. Raheem Humphreys acts as the deputy cabinet member for culture. These officials worked alongside other council leaders to finalize the policy. The document aims to update how the city presents its historical narrative to the public and potential funders.

Political Criticism And Divisive Claims

Conservative housing spokesman Katie Lam strongly condemned the new strategy as poisonous and divisive. She argued that the plan creates unnecessary divisions among residents. Lam highlighted that Birmingham was the cradle of the Industrial Revolution. She stated that the city played a significant role in the country's history. She believes this history should be a source of pride for everyone.

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Lam also pointed out that the phrase global majority communities appeared five times in the report. She suggested the council was prioritizing inclusion metrics over historical accuracy. The Reform group leader at Birmingham City Council, Jex Parkin, joined the criticism. Parkin stated it is not acceptable to change the heritage of the city in written format. He argued the omission makes the record inaccurate regarding what the city was built on.

Reform councillors demanded a fundamental change to the report from top to bottom. They insist that British heritage must be recognized as a priority. However, they clarified that this does not mean erasing the contributions of other communities. They acknowledged the importance of recognizing diverse histories. The goal is to ensure British heritage remains central to the narrative.

Financial Motives And Council Debt

Katie Lam questioned the timing and motivation behind the strategy's release. She noted that the council went bankrupt in September 2023. The authority has struggled with financial troubles, including overflowing bins for almost two years. Birmingham City Council held the highest debt among UK local authorities. Its total debt reached 3.5 billion pounds in the 2025 to 2026 fiscal year.

Lam suggested the council was chasing taxpayer grants by issuing this new strategy. She claimed funders like Arts Council England require an up-to-date strategy before handing out money. Inclusion is one of the key boxes that these quangos tick when deciding funding recipients. She argued the council is prioritizing grant applications over genuine historical preservation. The council stated it lifted itself out of financial turmoil by February of this year.

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The controversy is not isolated to this single report. The Labour-run Birmingham Council previously faced scrutiny over diversity-focused policies. The council hired an Assistant Director for Community Services and Equality, Diversity and Inclusion in 2022. This role carried an average salary of 103,165 pounds. The same position remained on the council's pay policy statement for 2025 to 2025.

Defenders Argue For Inclusive History

Green Party Councillor Julien Pritchard defended the council's approach during a recent meeting. He serves as the deputy leader of Birmingham City Council. Pritchard accused critics of stoking division rather than the report itself. He argued that referencing diverse communities does not imply they are not British. He called such implications a dangerous line to get into.

The debate highlights the tension between historical tradition and modern inclusivity goals. The city was once feted around the world for its skilled workforce during the Industrial Revolution. Now it faces a modern row over how to celebrate that heritage. The strategy aims to balance these competing views. It seeks to empower diverse groups while managing the city's cultural assets. The approval marks a significant shift in how the city presents its identity to the world.