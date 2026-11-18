Birmingham City Council defends its new heritage strategy after critics condemned the removal of British heritage references in favor of diversity language, citing financial motives.

Birmingham City Council has ignited a fierce political dispute with its newly adopted heritage strategy, which critics argue deliberately omits references to British identity in favor of diversity-focused language. The council officially adopted the new plan on November 10, a document that is set to guide the preservation and interpretation of the city's cultural legacy from 2026 to 2031. This modern framework replaces the previous strategy that governed heritage management between 2014 and 2019.

Critics Condemn Omission of British Identity

Conservative housing spokesman Katie Lam publicly mocked the strategy, arguing that the decision to remove the word British represents a fundamental betrayal of the city's history as the cradle of the Industrial Revolution. She pointed out that the term diversity appears 29 times within the report, while Britishness is entirely absent, a move she characterized as divisive and poisonous. Lam asserted that the strategy ignores the foundational contributions that built the city, instead choosing to split the population into groups and amplify specific segments while silencing others.

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Reform group leader at Birmingham Council, Councillor Jex Parkin, joined the criticism by stating that it is unacceptable to alter the written heritage of the city in a manner that creates inaccuracy. He emphasized that the complete lack of mention regarding British heritage fails to account for the bulk of what the city was built upon, calling for a fundamental change to the report. Parkin clarified that recognizing the contributions of other communities does not necessitate erasing British history, but he insisted that British heritage must be treated as a priority in official documentation.

Political Context and Financial Motives

Debate over the cultural strategy is occurring against a backdrop of severe financial turbulence for Birmingham City Council, which holds the highest debt among UK local authorities at £3.5 billion for the 2025 to 2026 fiscal year. The council effectively declared itself bankrupt in September 2023, although it reported lifting itself out of immediate financial turmoil as of February this year. Critics like Katie Lam suggest that the council might have pursued this controversial strategy to satisfy funding requirements, noting that bodies like Arts Council England prioritize inclusion when distributing grants.

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Lam further highlighted that a council burdened with such massive debt and plagued by overflowing bins for nearly two years should have more pressing concerns than rewriting historical narratives. She argued that the push for the new strategy is primarily a mechanism to chase taxpayer grants by issuing documents that tick specific diversity boxes for external funders. This perspective frames the heritage strategy not as a cultural imperative, but as a financial necessity driven by the expectations of quango decision-makers.

Council Defense and Implementation Timeline

Supporters of the plan within the council argue that the emphasis on diverse voices accurately reflects the modern community of Birmingham. The strategy explicitly outlines how the authority will empower diverse communities to shape the interpretation of heritage, suggesting that celebrating the city's past involves amplifying its varied voices. At a recent meeting, Green Party Councillor and deputy council leader Julien Pritchard accused critics of stoking division by implying that referencing diverse communities excludes them from being British.

The new heritage strategy is the brainchild of cabinet member for culture Deborah Harries, who has overseen the development of the policy during a period of significant public scrutiny. The document is designed to last until 2031, providing a long-term framework for managing the city's historical assets. Despite the political backlash, the council maintains that the approach is intended to be inclusive, a stance that has drawn further attention to previous hiring practices, including the appointment of an Assistant Director for Equality, Diversity & Inclusion on a high salary.

Ongoing Disputes and Public Reaction

The controversy surrounding the heritage strategy is not isolated, as the council has faced repeated scrutiny over diversity-focused policies while managing its financial crisis. The Daily Mail has contacted Birmingham City Council for comment regarding these allegations, but the debate continues to escalate among local representatives. Conservative and Reform politicians continue to challenge the narrative, while Green Party members defend the inclusive language as a necessary evolution of historical interpretation.

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As the strategy moves into its implementation phase leading up to 2031, the tension between historical preservation and modern inclusivity remains a central theme in Birmingham politics. The high-profile nature of the dispute, driven by figures like Katie Lam and Jex Parkin, ensures that the role of British identity in the city's future heritage management will remain a subject of intense public and political debate for the foreseeable future.