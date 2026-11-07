Birmingham Boy Mark Billington Murdered, Coroner Rules After 42-Year Fight

Coroner Louise Hunt rules Mark Billington was unlawfully killed in 1984. Family demands apology from West Midlands Police for discarding evidence that hindered the investigation for decades.

A new inquest into the tragic death of Mark Billington has concluded that the 15-year-old was unlawfully killed by another person, correcting a decades-old error by authorities who initially dismissed his disappearance as a suicide. The coroner found that crucial evidence was destroyed by police in 1984, preventing a resolution to the case for 42 years. The Billington family has now formally demanded an apology from West Midlands Police for these historical failings.

Coroner Rules Unlawful Killing in 1984 Case

Senior Birmingham and Solihull Coroner Louise Hunt officially recorded a conclusion that Mark Billington was murdered after reviewing forensic evidence and witness testimony regarding his death. She stated it was extremely unlikely that Mark could have harmed himself in the manner in which his body was discovered hanging from a tree in an isolated copse off the A45 near Solihull. The coroner emphasized that the record must be put straight after the High Court granted permission for a new inquest following a successful campaign by the family to quash the original verdict.

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Mark Billington vanished from his home in Yardley, Birmingham, on September 1, 1984, after telling his family he was going out on his bicycle to fly his kite. His body was eventually found nine weeks later, hanging from a tree on November 11, by four individuals who were hunting in the woods. Dr. Brett Lockyer, a pathologist who examined the case, testified that the rope used was tied in an intricate three-knot system akin to a pulley, which was unusual and improbable for Mark to have tied himself, especially given his documented physical weakness on the left side of his body.

Police Discarded Critical DNA Evidence

West Midlands Police initially decided the popular paperboy had taken his own life, leading to an open verdict at the inquest in 1998, but later reopened the case as a murder investigation in 2002. During that period, it was revealed that officers had discarded the rope found around Mark's neck and some of his clothing, actions that effectively hampered any chance of a DNA breakthrough or identifying the killer. Cheryl Jeyes, Mark's younger sister, highlighted that detectives and a pathologist quickly concluded suicide without a proper investigation, destroying physical evidence that could have identified the murderer.

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Cheryl Jeyes, now 49, welcomed the new verdict but expressed anger that it took 42 years for authorities to formally acknowledge her brother had been killed. She stated that the failings of the past took away any possibility of Mark's killer being caught, leaving the family to live with the unresolved trauma for decades. She noted that while the police force has changed over the years, the original errors had permanent consequences for the Billington family and the pursuit of justice for Mark.

Family Campaigns for Accountability and Apology

Mark's father, Roy Billington, described his son as a lovely, quiet lad who loved animals, collected stamps, and was very popular, especially with elderly people on his paper round. Roy emphasized that there were no concerns about Mark's mental health prior to his disappearance, noting that going missing was completely out of character for the teenager. Mark had completed his paper round, flown a kite at a local park known as The Rec, and deposited £8 from his earnings at the Birmingham and Bridgewater Building Society before he vanished.

Cheryl Jeyes confirmed that she would be writing to West Midlands Police to demand an apology for the destruction of evidence and the mishandling of the initial investigation. She revealed that their mother, Wyn Billington, died two years ago without ever learning what happened to her son, underscoring the enduring pain inflicted by the unresolved nature of the case. The family believes Mark may have been a victim of Brian Field, a convicted pedophile who died in prison in 2024, though no charges were brought against him during his lifetime.

Historical Failings Prevent Justice for Decades

The new inquest heard that three men were arrested when the case was reopened in 2002, but no charges were ever brought due to the lack of physical evidence resulting from the police's earlier actions. Coroner Louise Hunt concluded that she was satisfied on the balance of probabilities that Mark was unlawfully killed, rejecting the previous suicide narrative that had plagued the family. The family's relentless campaign for truth has finally resulted in an official acknowledgment that Mark was a victim of violence, allowing them to seek closure and hold the responsible institution accountable for its past negligence.