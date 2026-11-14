Birmingham Accent Stigma Fades as Alison Hammond and Emma Willis Lead TV

Alison Hammond, Emma Willis and Cat Deeley keep their Birmingham accents on national TV, challenging long-standing bias against Brummie speech.

The Birmingham accent, long mocked across Britain, is becoming more visible as presenters Alison Hammond, Emma Willis and Cat Deeley keep their West Midlands voices on national television. In a personal essay, a writer who grew up in Birmingham describes how her own Brummie accent faded during her professional life. The piece examines why the accent is still stigmatised and whether attitudes are finally shifting.

The reflection begins with a childhood memory. When the writer was eight, her granny asked her to speak nicely, which the writer initially found baffling. Her granny was not unkind or snobbish, but she reportedly feared the accent would limit the child's prospects.

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Birmingham Accent Faces Long-Standing Prejudice

The Birmingham accent ranks among the least liked voices in Britain, according to a YouGov survey and a 2020 research project. In the YouGov survey, 28 per cent of respondents said the West Midlands accent is their least favourite.

A 2020 Accent Bias In Britain project ranked the West Midlands accent in the bottom ten for prestige and pleasantness. The writer says Brummies learn early that listeners often assume their speech sounds uneducated, unsophisticated and unprofessional.

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Broadcaster Jeremy Clarkson summed up a view many share when he said he did not wish to be rude to the people of Birmingham, but that the accent makes them sound thick. The remark illustrates how openly accent mockery has been tolerated in British media.

Alison Hammond and Emma Willis Reshape Perceptions

Television presenters from the West Midlands are now headlining major shows without hiding their roots. Sutton Coldfield-born Emma Willis landed one of the biggest presenting jobs on TV by hosting Strictly Come Dancing.

Willis admits to toning down her West Midlands accent, but she says it remains unmistakable to listeners. Cat Deeley, who grew up in the same area as Willis and presents This Morning, also retains a definite twang.

Alison Hammond, from Kingstanding, has made no effort to modify her accent and describes herself as unapologetically Brummie. She recalled being told during her application to the Academy Of Live & Recorded Arts that her accent would need modifying. Hammond, who co-hosts Great British Bake Off, replied that she was not going to change it because she loves her voice.

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Research on Accent Bias and Bidialectalism

Researchers at Northumbria University in Newcastle found in 2022 that most people are unaware of their own accent biases. The study was led by sociolinguist Dr Robert McKenzie, who said people judge speakers from the north of England as less intelligent, less ambitious and less educated based solely on how they speak.

Labour MP Jess Phillips has said she feels self-conscious about her Birmingham accent because people think those who speak with it are quite stupid. The writer wonders whether a similar pressure explains why Wolverhampton-raised journalist Caitlin Moran has no Black Country traces in her voice.

The writer's own accent faded after she was teased at university and later spent years working on glossy magazines in London. She believes that, if she is honest, she made a conscious decision to erase it because she feared it would hinder her career. Her Brummie accent returns when she is with her Birmingham friends and has had a few glasses of wine, a pattern linguists call bidialectalism, the ability to shift between two dialects.