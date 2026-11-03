Birkenstock Reunites With Staud on Shearling Loma Clogs

Birkenstock and Staud are back together again for two colorways of the Loma Shearling clogs, which will be released on November 3.

’s signature Boston clog, the updated Loma arrives in a suede upper with the brand’s contoured cork footbed. A single suede top strap adorns the top of the upper, while a soft shearling lining adds warmth to the interior for the cold weather months.the Loma Suede, the two companies released updated versions of the Arizona Big Buckle and Madrid Big Buckle sandals, both reimagined with raffia and finished in the new “Carafe” hue.with a collaborative Arizona Woven Embossed Sandal.

The style was crafted in woven embossed leather upper with a subtle sheen and was available in two colorways — “Ecru” and “Black. ”, which featured takes on the Boston clog and the Gizeh sandal. In August, the company released its second collection with South Korean labelfeatured the Arizona sandal, the Scala and the Opéra sabot.

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The range was unified by a Vichy-check gingham footbed lining — a Repetto signature motif.at the Japanese fashion label’s spring/summer 2027 show during Paris men’s fashion week. The two footwear styles merged elements from three different Birkenstock silhouettes for a mash up of buckles on a sandal and clog silhouette.