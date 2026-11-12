Birkenstock and Etro Are Back, This Time With Updates to the Arizona and Boston

Birkenstock and Etro are back with a second collection, this time updating the Boston clog and Arizona sandal. The styles are now available.

For this next release, the German footwear firm and the Italian fashion brand are updating the Boston clog and Arizona sandals as part ofThe collaborative Boston, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, is reimagined in premium suede leather lined with sand-colored shearling.

As for the Arizona, which was designed in 1973 by Karl Birkenstock with the principles of Brutalism in mind, features a premium suede leather upper and a tonal nappa leather footbed. Tyler, the Creator and Converse Introduce Bronco Boot Low, Release New Versions of the Pro Leather and Jogger Both styles feature an exclusive Etro-inspired Western buckle with matching metal strap ends, alongside an Etro Pegasus-branded rivet.

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The outsole continues the visual signature established in the first chapter, combining Birkenstock’s classic bone-pattern tread with Etro’s well-known Paisley motif. The Birkenstock by Etro collection is just the latest designer collaboration to be released from the footwear company. Earlier this month, Birkenstock revealed itson an updated take on the Birkenstock Boston clog. In August, the company released its second collection with South Korean labelfeatured the Arizona sandal, the Scala and the Opéra sabot.

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The range was unified by a Vichy-check gingham footbed lining — a Repetto signature motif.at the Japanese fashion label’s spring/summer 2027 show during Paris men’s fashion week. The two footwear styles merged elements from three different Birkenstock silhouettes for a mash up of buckles on a sandal and clog silhouette.

The second release of Birkenstock by Etro, which retails between $590 and $630, is now available on Etro.com and 1774.com, as well as selected Etro and Birkenstock boutiques and retail partners worldwide. WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of PMX Global, LLC, a subsidiary of Penske Media Corporation.