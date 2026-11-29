Birds of a Feather by Jeffrey Steingarten
Jeffrey Steingarten recounts his culinary journey to master the turkey, describing the three great challenges every cook must face to truly conquer the bird.
“Birds of a Feather,” by Jeffrey Steingarten, was originally published in the December 1999 issue of“Climb every mountain,” I sang, my voice soaring on the triumphant last syllable as I struggled to lift an immense 23-pound turkey from the kitchen floor, onto which it had tumbled after slipping from my grasp.
Yes, I had been climbing my own special mountain, and now the summit was in view. Would I reach it today, or ignominiously tumble down the sharp and jagged scree to lie bloody and lifeless at my final resting place?
“Ford every stream,” I continued, as I dusted off the turkey. The kitchen floor had been nearly hospital-level spotless, and so embedded in the turkey’s padded skin were nothing more than a flip-top soda-can tab, a bamboo chopstick hand-carved in Kyoto, a star anise, and a red blessing cord from Wat Pho in Bangkok, where the huge golden Buddha reclines, propped up on his right elbow.
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