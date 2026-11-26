Tarik Shahzad, in his third year in Cook County, has broken the record and is still searching for more species.

Now, Tarik Shahzad has taken the hobby to new heights in Cook County for what birders call a Big Year. Shahzad works in environmental policy, but finds the appropriate balance of work, life, and everything in between.

He normalizes this behavior at the Nature Conservancy.

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"He is exceptionally into birds to the point where I feel like I've become a birder through osmosis," said coworker Ellicia Sanchez. Between meetings at the office, Shahzad squeezes in time to get outside — exploring places like South Shore Nature Sanctuary to spot as many birds as humanly possible by sight or by sound.