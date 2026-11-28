Birdbuddy is offering significant discounts on its entire lineup of smart bird feeders for Black Friday, including the new Nook and Home models. The Nook offers a compact design with a 4K HDR camera and optional solar panel, while the Home features a larger capacity and dual-band Wi-Fi support. The older Pro Solar model is also discounted, making it a competitive option against the newer releases.

You can catch discounts on Birdbuddy’s entire line of bird feeders, with optional solar panels and 5GHz Wi-Fi upgrades. You can catch discounts on Birdbuddy’s entire line of bird feeders, with optional solar panels and 5GHz Wi-Fi upgrades.is a tech journalist and commerce writer based out of Portland, Oregon.

He’s contributed to sites like Digital Trends, Business Insider, and WIRED. If you’ve been wondering which winged visitors have been frequenting your backyard, wonder no more as Birdbuddy’s entire lineup of smart feeders is discounted for Black Friday — including the recently released Nook and Home models. You have a few options to choose from, but our favorite, theThe Birdbuddy Nook is the company’s least expensive and smallest model, and it packs a lot of bang for your buck.

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Its 4K HDR camera delivers excellent image quality, and a 3.8-cup seed capacity means less frequent refills. An optional solar panel extends the already good battery life. The Birdbuddy Home has the same 4K HDR camera as the Nook, a larger 6.4-cup seed capacity, and support for both 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi.. She felt like the cameras weren’t as crisp on the newer models, and the viewing angle is narrower overall.