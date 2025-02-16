Bird Flu Spreads in Chicago Area, Raising Concerns

Bird flu has been detected in multiple locations in the Chicago area, sparking concerns about its potential to infect humans. While the risk to humans remains low, the virus has been spreading rapidly among poultry and other animals, prompting public health officials to urge caution and preventative measures.

The spread of bird flu in the Chicago area has raised concerns about the virus's potential to infect humans. In recent weeks, numerous bird flu cases have been reported, prompting questions about the virus's transmission rate and the level of public concern. Nationwide, the USDA reports that bird flu has been detected in 84 commercial and backyard flocks in the past month, affecting 10.7 million birds. The virus has also been confirmed in dozens of dairy farms.

A family-run farm in Matteson, Illinois, experienced a devastating outbreak when approximately 30 hens died suddenly. The owners initially attributed the deaths to freezing temperatures but were alarmed when the number tripled the next day. After contacting their veterinarian, the USDA was called in and confirmed the presence of bird flu. Officials believe the flock was likely infected by wild birds accessing the chicken feed, posing a significant risk to domestic poultry.The spread of bird flu extends beyond poultry, with reports of infected animals in zoos and wildlife sanctuaries. A bald eagle found in Hinsdale, Illinois, exhibiting clinical signs of bird flu infection was euthanized by veterinarians. Similarly, a flamingo named Teal at the Lincoln Park Zoo and a 7-year-old seal named Slater also succumbed to the virus. While avian influenza generally poses a low risk to humans, the H5 subtype is spreading globally, causing outbreaks in poultry and dairy cows. The CDC emphasizes that the risk to the general public remains low, with no documented instances of human-to-human transmission. However, they recommend taking precautions to avoid exposure, including avoiding contact with sick birds and seeking immediate medical attention if exposure occurs.The virus has also impacted companion animals, with numerous cats contracting bird flu, linked to exposure to wild birds or poultry. Oregon officials investigated a case where a cat died from bird flu, traced back to contaminated pet food. While dogs seem less susceptible, they should also consume only thoroughly cooked food.The IDNR advises against feeding pets raw diets, as some commercially produced raw food has been associated with avian influenza cases, including fatalities in domestic cats. Pet owners are urged to keep outdoor cats indoors, monitor dogs outside, and seek veterinary care immediately if they notice symptoms such as fever, lethargy, tremors, or respiratory issues.





