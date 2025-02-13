Bird Flu Spreads Across Chicago Area, Raising Concerns About Human Infections

Bird flu cases are on the rise in the Chicago area, leading to concerns about its potential to infect humans. A new mutation in the virus suggests increased transmissibility to humans. The disease has affected poultry, wild birds, and even mammals like seals and cats. While the risk to humans remains low, authorities urge caution and recommend avoiding contact with sick birds and seeking medical attention if exposed.

The spread of bird flu in the Chicago area has raised concerns about its potential to infect humans. A recent mutation in the virus suggests it may be easier for the virus to jump from birds to people. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has reported bird flu cases in 84 commercial and backyard flocks nationwide in the last month, affecting 10.7 million birds. Dozens of dairy farms have also been impacted.

In suburban Matteson, Illinois, a family-run farm called Kakadoodle experienced a devastating loss when approximately 30 hens died suddenly. The farm owners, MariKate and Marty Thomas, initially suspected freezing temperatures but the alarming rate of deaths led them to contact their veterinarian and the USDA. Officials confirmed that the birds had bird flu, likely contracted from infected wild birds accessing their chicken feed.The spread of bird flu extends beyond poultry. A bald eagle found in suburban Hinsdale, Illinois, was showing clinical signs of infection and had to be euthanized. The Brookfield Zoo in Illinois reported the deaths of a young flamingo named Teal and a 7-year-old seal named Slater, both believed to have contracted the virus from infected waterfowl. While avian influenza generally poses a low risk to humans, the emergence of the H5N1 subtype has sparked concern. CDC officials emphasize that bird flu is primarily an animal health issue and the risk to the general public remains low. However, they recommend taking precautions to avoid exposure and seeking prompt medical attention if exposed. The virus has also been detected in cats, with dozens of cases reported since March, including barn cats, feral cats, indoor cats, and even big cats in zoos and the wild. Oregon officials linked a cat death to contaminated raw pet food, prompting a warning from the IDNR to avoid feeding pets raw diets. The IDNR advises pet owners to keep their cats indoors, monitor their dogs outdoors, and seek veterinary care immediately if they exhibit symptoms such as fever, lethargy, tremors, or respiratory issues





nbcchicago / 🏆 545. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Bird Flu H5N1 Chicago Human Infection Wild Birds Poultry Pet Health USDA IDNR

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bird Flu Spreads in Chicago Area, Raising Concerns about Human TransmissionBird flu cases are surging across the US, with concerns growing in Chicago. A new mutation raises the possibility of increased human infection risk. The CDC emphasizes the low risk to the general public but urges caution and preventive measures. The IDPH and IDNR advise avoiding contact with sick birds and seeking immediate medical attention if exposed.

Read more »

Bird Flu Concerns Rise in Chicago as Virus Spreads to Wildlife and PetsA recent surge in bird flu cases across the Chicago area has raised concerns about its rapid spread and potential impact on human health. The virus has been detected in numerous commercial and backyard flocks, as well as several dairy farms. Wildlife, including an eagle and two animals at the Lincoln Park Zoo, have also tested positive for the virus. The emergence of the H5N1 subtype, which has been linked to human infections, has further heightened concerns, although the risk to humans remains low according to the CDC. The virus has also been detected in cats, prompting warnings for pet owners to avoid feeding their animals raw diets and to monitor them for symptoms.

Read more »

Bird Flu Spreads in Chicago, Impacting Wildlife and AgricultureThe Chicago Bird Collision Monitors are reporting an alarming increase in bird flu cases, affecting various bird species around Lake Michigan. The virus has been detected in red-breasted mergansers, crows, gulls, geese, eagles, hawks, and owls, causing tremors, weakness, respiratory issues, and other debilitating symptoms. The outbreak has also had a significant economic impact, with Kakadoodle Farm losing its entire flock of nearly 3,000 hens and the Lincoln Park Zoo experiencing the deaths of a seal and a flamingo.

Read more »

Bird Flu Spreads, Impacting Illinois Residents Despite No Human CasesWhile there have been no confirmed cases of avian influenza in humans in Illinois, residents are experiencing the ripple effects of the outbreak. Experts urge caution, particularly for pet owners, as the virus continues to spread among poultry and wild birds.

Read more »

Bird Flu Spreads Across Massachusetts, Killing Wild and Domestic BirdsHighly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), commonly known as bird flu, is suspected to be responsible for the deaths of both wild and domestic birds in multiple Massachusetts towns. Officials warn the public against handling sick or dead animals and urge them to report any suspected cases.

Read more »

Bird Flu Spreads Beyond Wild Birds, Posing Threat to Mammals and PetsAvian influenza, commonly known as bird flu, has emerged as a significant concern as it spreads beyond wild bird populations, impacting mammals and domestic animals. The highly contagious virus is transmitted through wildlife, prompting heightened awareness and preventive measures among veterinarians, animal care facilities, and the general public.

Read more »