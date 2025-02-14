Bird Flu's D1.1 Strain Detected in U.S. Cattle, Raising Concerns

The U.S. faces increased alarm as the D1.1 strain of bird flu, previously confined to birds, is detected in dairy cows for the first time. While the risk to the public remains low, experts emphasize the need for heightened surveillance due to the strain's potential for more severe disease and its ability to adapt and mutate.

Bird flu, specifically the D1.1 strain, is spreading across the United States, raising concerns among health experts. This strain, previously detected only in wild birds and poultry, has now been found in dairy cows for the first time. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ( CDC ) confirmed a case in a dairy farm worker in Nevada, marking the first instance of D1.1 infecting cattle. Notably, D1.

1 has been linked to more severe disease in humans, with cases reported in British Columbia and Louisiana. Both patients had pre-existing conditions, highlighting the potential risks associated with this strain. While the CDC maintains that the risk to the general public remains low and there's no evidence of human-to-human transmission, infectious disease experts emphasize the need for increased surveillance. Dr. Dean Blumberg, chief of the division of pediatric infectious diseases at UC Davis Health, expressed concern about the virus jumping between birds, cattle, and humans, fearing it could eventually mutate and facilitate human-to-human transmission, potentially leading to a pandemic. This emergence of D1.1 in cattle adds another layer of complexity to the ongoing bird flu situation. Previously, detections in dairy herds involved the B3.13 strain, while D1.1 was confined to migratory birds and poultry. Dr. Benjamin Anderson, an assistant professor at the University of Florida College of Public Health & Health Professions, suggests this shift indicates the virus's adaptability, potentially allowing migratory birds to transmit D1.1 more efficiently throughout the country. The concern is that with each new infection, the virus has an opportunity to mutate, potentially becoming more infectious or even capable of spreading from person to person. Dr. Michael Payne, a researcher at the University of California, Davis School of Veterinary Medicine, offered some reassurance, noting that the D1.1 strain detected in Nevada cows showed no mutations that would facilitate easier transmission. He emphasized that existing antibodies from previous exposure to other bird flu strains, such as B3.13, may offer protection against D1.1. Despite this positive development, experts stress the need for heightened surveillance and detection systems across the United States. While the CDC recommends testing asymptomatic workers, Dr. Blumberg acknowledges that the extent of asymptomatic infection among dairy workers remains unclear. Recent research highlighted the presence of bird flu antibodies in three veterinary practitioners who had no reported symptoms, underscoring the importance of further investigation and data sharing within the scientific community





ABC / 🏆 471. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Bird Flu D1.1 H5N1 Virus Cattle Humans Mutation Surveillance Pandemic CDC

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

First outbreak of rare bird flu strain detected at Calif. duck farmToday's Video Headlines: 1/27/25

Read more »

H5N9 bird flu outbreak: New virus strain detected on California farmThe H5N9 strain of avian influenza is much more rare than the H5N1 which has been responsible for most of the reported human cases and the first human death.

Read more »

H5N9 bird flu outbreak: New virus strain detected on California duck farmA new strain of a highly pathogenic and rare strain of bird flu has been reported on a duck farm in central California.

Read more »

New, Rare Bird Flu Strain Detected in CaliforniaA highly pathogenic and rare strain of bird flu (H5N9) has been detected on a duck farm in Merced County, California, alongside a more common H5N1 strain. This marks the first confirmed case of HPAI H5N9 in poultry in the United States. As a result of the outbreak, over 118,000 birds were culled to prevent further spread.

Read more »

Bird Flu Concerns Rise as New Strain Detected in CaliforniaSenator Chuck Schumer visited Rochester, New York to address the growing concern over bird flu, particularly a new strain recently identified in California. Schumer emphasized the urgency of the situation, noting the continued impact on egg prices and the need for increased federal funding to combat the virus's spread. Schumer pledged to work with Congress in a bipartisan manner to secure additional resources for bird flu mitigation efforts.

Read more »

Highly Pathogenic Bird Flu Strain Detected in California DucksFederal officials have reported the detection of highly pathogenic H5N9 avian influenza among ducks at a commercial meat farm in California. This marks the first reported case of H5N9 in U.S. poultry. The outbreak, which dates back to last November, also involved the detection of H5N1, raising concerns about the potential for reassortment and the emergence of new, more transmissible strains.

Read more »