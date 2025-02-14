Bird Flu Outbreaks Lead to Mass Quarantines and Egg Shortages in Indiana

Indiana is facing a serious bird flu crisis with over 2.5 million egg-laying birds under quarantine. The outbreak, affecting multiple farms, has prompted widespread concern about the impact on the state's poultry industry and egg supply. The situation is part of a larger national trend, with millions of egg-laying hens lost to avian influenza in the past year.

More than 2.5 million egg-laying birds are currently under quarantine in Indiana. The Indiana State Board of Animal Health reported that the affected flocks are located on unnamed farms in Jay County. This marks the eighth flock in Indiana to have a confirmed outbreak of avian influenza. Last month, the virus spread to Rose Acre Farms in Seymour, a company recognized as the nation's second-largest egg producer, as per information from Indiana Public Media.

In such cases, entire flocks are euthanized, and the facilities are subsequently sanitized and repopulated over time. Nationally, this strain of bird flu has resulted in the loss of nearly 45 million egg-laying hens over the past year. Brian Moscogiuri, the vice president of Eggs Unlimited, stated, 'The real crisis is that we're going through the worst bird flu outbreak that we've had in the last 10 years, since 2015. I mean, there's several different catalysts, including wild, migratory birds that have been flying over the country.' The avian influenza outbreak is contributing to a shortage of both chicken and eggs, leading to a surge in prices. In January 2015, the average price of a dozen eggs was $2.11. This past January, the price climbed to nearly $5





