Bird Flu Outbreak Sends Egg Prices Soaring to Record Highs

Egg prices have reached unprecedented highs in the United States due to a persistent bird flu outbreak, impacting both supply and consumer affordability. The average price of a dozen Grade A eggs skyrocketed to $4.95 in January, surpassing the previous record and more than doubling the price from just a few months earlier. This surge in prices is attributed to the widespread culling of infected poultry, leading to a significant reduction in egg supply.

Egg prices usually increase around Easter because of the high consumer demand during the holiday. However, the AP noted that the Department of Agriculture predicted in January that egg prices were likely to go up 20% in 2025. But some grocery stores nationwide are facing challenges keeping their shelves stocked with eggs, as consumers encounter surcharges and limits on the number of cartons they can buy at a time. 'It’s something you don’t think about until you look at the shelf and it’s nearly empty,' Encinal Market owner Joe Trimble told the AP. 'Eggs are just expected to be there in the same way you expect there to be milk. It’s a key item to have in a grocery store because people don’t go out looking for something else to eat on a Saturday morning. They want it. They want to have some scrambled eggs or over-easy eggs on a Saturday morning.' Egg farmers are grappling with higher feed, fuel, and labor costs due to inflation. And the AP reported that farmers are investing more in biosecurity measures to protect their birds. Approximately 10 states have passed laws allowing the sale of eggs only from cage-free environments. The supply of those eggs is tighter and focused on certain areas, so the effect on prices can be overstated when outbreaks hit cage-free egg farms.Additionally, the cost of eggs is skyrocketing also because of the bird flu outbreak. When the virus is found on a farm, the entire flock of birds is killed to limit the spread of disease. According to the AP, massive egg farms may have millions of birds, but one outbreak could significantly affect the egg supply. Almost 158 million birds have been killed overall since the outbreak started. The Department of Agriculture tells the AP that over 23 million birds were killed in January and more than 18 million were slaughtered in December to limit the spread of the bird flu virus. This data includes turkeys and chickens raised for meat, but the majority of the animals were egg-laying chickens





