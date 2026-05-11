Bird Flu May Spread in the Air, Threaten Dairy Farm Workers

Recent research indicates bird flu, or H5N1, may be able to spread in the air through droplets of milk that get released during the milking process.

Potentially deadly bird flu has been detected in the air, raising the risk of outbreaks. Researchers have warned. Bird flu, also known as H5N1 , typically infects wild birds and domestic poultry, as well as herds of dairy cows.

This leads to the virus usually being detected in unpasteurized milk. It is typically spread via contact with saliva, mucus, and feces - not in the air.

However, researchers studying California dairy farms found that during active bird flu outbreaks, the virus could be detected in the air of milking rooms, enclosed spaces where farm workers could be exposed. The findings suggest contact with birds and contaminated milk and milking equipment may not be the only cause of bird flu's spread, raising the risk of humans becoming infected.

Instead, the virus may be able to spread in the air through droplets of milk that get released during the milking process. Of the 71 Americans who have been infected with bird flu since 2024 - which includes two deaths - the majority were farm workers exposed to infected animals.

Additionally, the researchers found cows that seemed healthy and did not show signs of H5N1 still carried the virus antibodies, suggesting prior infection that previous testing had not detected. The scientists said the findings show a need for increased and more extensive testing on farms for H5N1





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Bird Flu H5N1 Airborne Transmission Milking Rooms Unpasteurized Milk

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