Bird Flu Genotype D1.1 Detected in Arizona Dairy Herd

Arizona Department of Agriculture confirms first detection of bird flu genotype D1.1 in milk from a dairy herd in Maricopa County. Dairy farm is under quarantine. Officials assure public that pasteurized milk and dairy products are safe to consume.

The Arizona Department of Agriculture (AZDA) recently confirmed the first detection of bird flu genotype D1.1 in milk from a dairy herd in Maricopa County. As a precautionary measure, the dairy farm is currently under quarantine, as stated in a release from the AZDA. Although the cattle are asymptomatic, testing confirmed the diagnosis. \Officials emphasize that every dairy in Arizona has undergone at least one round of testing since January.

To date, only a sample from this specific dairy has yielded a positive result. They assure the public that milk and other dairy products that have been pasteurized are safe for consumption. \The USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) initially confirmed the presence of the virus, genotype D1.1, in Nevada dairy cattle on January 31. Prior detections in dairy cattle involved a different genotype, B3.13. Genotype D1.1 is the dominant strain circulating in North American flyways during the fall and winter and has been identified in wild birds, mammals, and instances of transmission to domestic poultry, according to APHIS. The AZDA states that this genotype does not possess any characteristics that would suggest an increased likelihood of infecting humans. \However, the emergence of this new bird flu strain, D1.1, has been reported in over a dozen humans who were exposed to infected poultry. The CDC maintains on its website that the risk of bird flu to the general public remains low





