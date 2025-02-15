Bird Flu Fears Grip Small-Scale Poultry Operations as Egg Prices Soar

Rising concerns over avian influenza pose a significant threat to small-scale poultry operations as egg prices reach record highs. Farmers like Kimberly Henny in Chicago are forced to balance the need for their chickens to roam outdoors with the risk of infection from migratory birds. The increasing threat of bird flu highlights the vulnerability of small-scale flocks and the emotional toll of potential losses.

Kimberly Henny, a small-scale egg farmer in the suburbs of Chicago, is facing an unsettling reality as concerns over bird flu escalate across the country. While she's used to visitors coming to her farm for fresh eggs, honey, and vegetables, she now finds herself preoccupied with unwelcome guests - Canada geese and other migratory birds that frequent the nearby golf course.

Henny and her husband anxiously keep watch, hoping the geese bypass their small farm, fearing that they could carry highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) and infect their free-range chickens. This outbreak, which has already affected over 1,550 commercial and backyard flocks, poses a significant threat to small-scale poultry operations like Henny's. Losing her flock would be devastating, not only economically but also personally. Eggs are her primary business, and her family relies on the income from their small operation. The current situation is particularly concerning as spring approaches, prompting an increase in wild bird migration. This period coincides with chickens spending more time outdoors, seeking sunlight to stimulate egg production. This increased interaction between wild birds and domestic flocks amplifies the risk of HPAI transmission. Professor Carol Cardona, a poultry virologist at the University of Minnesota's College of Veterinary Medicine, warns that the virus can spread rapidly through flocks, potentially killing chickens within two days. Once a single bird is infected, containing the outbreak becomes incredibly difficult, with even the most stringent biosecurity measures struggling to prevent the virus's relentless spread.Henny, drawing on her background in nutrition and supply chain management, has implemented rigorous biosecurity measures on her farm. She follows protocols used by large commercial facilities, meticulously washing trucks, ensuring everyone near the chickens washes their hands thoroughly before and after contact, and sanitizing work boots. Keeping her chickens confined in their coop provides some protection against predators and wild birds, but their need to roam outdoors for exercise and foraging will increase as the weather warms. Balancing this need with the threat of avian flu presents a significant challenge. The rising demand for farm eggs, due to grocery store shortages, further amplifies the stakes for Henny and other small-scale poultry producers.Libby Durley, who keeps a small flock in her Chicago backyard, understands the emotional toll of losing chickens. While her flock isn't a source of income, she considers them beloved pets. She recounts the experience of having to euthanize a chicken last year due to an unrelated illness, emphasizing the deep bond she shares with her birds. The threat of avian flu adds another layer of anxiety to her daily interactions with her chickens, reminding her of the fragility of their existence.





